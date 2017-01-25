McKees announced as citizens of the year

January 25, 2017

The McKee family of Monteagle (Larry, Rose and Michael) were honoured as the Maynooth and Hastings Highlands Business Association citizens of the year.

The McKees were named at the associations annual general meeting and celebration Jan. 22. Over 50 people were in attendance for the announcement.

For 30 years the McKees have been Santa Claus for Christmas parades in Maynooth — going back to the Lion’s Club daytime version and for every Brighten the Night parade. Rose ensured Larry was on time and in a clean costume while Michael looked after securing the flatbed trailer and the truck to pull it.

The award includes a certificate, $100 cheque and gifts from McMichael Jewelers.

Honourable mention was given to the ANAF Bingo Group who provide numerous organizations with donations from their proceeds.

Winner of a year’s free membership to the association were the Maple Leaf Snow Skimmers.

A new executive was also confirmed for 2017.

Linda Lang, of Brush with the North Studio, will take over for Carol Russell, of Hillsview Farms, as chair. Ro Munich, owner of The Arlington, takes over as treasurer for Amy West, of West Pine Cottages, and Laura Culic, of Black Spruce Gallery, takes over for outgoing secretary Pat McGillivray.

Submitted