Thank you, municipal staff

January 25, 2017
To the Editor,
Just a brief note of thanks to Adrian Thomasini, Denver Mayhew and our Hastings Highlands treasurer David Stewart and all the crew who worked to repair Hwy 62 between Maynooth and Maple Leaf last summer. They were able to squeeze the money out of the existing budget to repair the very worst spots along this stretch of highway and thus relieve drivers of some of the excruciating excitement of driving that stretch of highway and meeting a log truck or a gigantic load of lumber coming the other way! Every driver’s skills were tested on that stretch of highway. I am told that the “next worst” parts will be attended to next summer. I look forward to having to wait, however briefly, while this is being done. It was worth it last summer and it will be worth it again this summer.
Marjory McPherson
Papineau Lake