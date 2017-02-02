Headline News

Winter is costing Hastings Highlands

February 2, 2017

By Sarah Sobanski

The municipality’s roads department has already spent around $69,000 more in the first half of its winter season than it did in 2015. That’s on salt alone from October to December in 2016. It’s also depleted half of its sand stockpiles where the same time frame in 2015 only used around a third.

The roads department’s winter season runs from fall to spring.

“Your winters go in between two years, so we call it a season,” said Operations manager Adrian Tomasini. “We spent all of our budget [but] we didn’t go over budget this year. That would be the winter from January to December for 2016.”

In the early 2015-’16 season there were four winter events  — any sort of precipitation from freezing rain to rain to snow. The first winter event of the 2016-’17 season was Oct. 28. There were 12 by the end of 2016. Comparatively, that’s three times the events from one year to the next between October and December.

“Now, you’re looking at two years that were day and night kind of a thing,” said Tomasini, explaining last season there wasn’t a lot of winter activity. This year, winter seemed to start in October where usually it starts in the last week of November.  “You had two kind of oddball years, one really bad and one really not.  Both of them weren’t normal on both ends of the scale.”

Every year, the roads department estimates its expenses based on how much it spent during the two previous winters. Based on that system, Tomasini estimated the beginning of this winter season should have cost around $40,000 more in salt than in 2015 as it was a mild season. Instead it was almost $30,000 more.

That means the first part of this winter was well over budget.

Luckily, the winter season runs over two budget years so there is some give to estimate a higher cost for 2017-’18 to afford this season’s heavy winter.

“That was my joke in council is that I’m OK now because we’re in 2017. We can forecast that we’re going to be using a little bit more for 2017 than we normally would have,” said Tomasini.

This year, the municipality also took on producing its own sand for its winter operations. Tomasini estimated Hastings Highlands has about 6,000 tonnes of stockpiled sand in one of its aggregate pits. Salt is ordered on demand.

Still, the winter just keeps hammering the area. Tomasini told Bancroft This Week  on Jan. 23 the municipality has already seen eight winter events in January. He was expecting another event that night.

Tomasini suggested the roads department hadn’t really had a break. As of Jan. 23, workers had been out almost every weekend including the holidays.

“It takes a toll on them and they have to be in earlier than the storm starts. [Then], they have to be in later to get the people home after work and the kids to school or away from school. It wears on them a bit,” said Tomasini. “We’re not known as the first responders but sometimes we are the first guys out on the roads to help the police and the ambulances out. That’s what we do.”

The best kind of winter, according to the roads department, is a cold and dry one. Whether it’s rain, freezing rain or snow, the trucks hit the roads. They’re also out to sand gravel roads in mild weather. The sun melts the snow packed roads and makes them slippery when it gets colder at night. It’s the same for rain.

“You have to go down hills with 20 tonnes of sand. Gravity of course takes over. It’s been a very difficult winter because of that. The optimum winter that makes it easy for us is something that’s very cold because you have the traction and you don’t lose your sand on the roads. A colder winter is preferable for winter operations,” said Tomasini.

facebooktwittergoogle_plusmail

Letters to the Editor

Headline News

Wollaston deputy reeve resigns

More evidence of disarray emerged at the Jan. 24 regular Wollaston Township council meeting. The resignation of Deputy Reeve Marilyn Brickles followed the day after the meeting.

Council ‘laughing stock’: mayor

Bancroft’s Mayor Bernice Jenkins usually spends her opening remarks at council on developments in county and other levels of government, and on good news announcements. Not so at last week’s meeting. Instead, she delivered a blast at what she feels is a dysfunctional town council. Finding recent behaviour by councillors “bewildering,” she proclaimed that council lacked respect for each other, for the mayor, and for town staff. She declared a lack of team spirit, along with an absence of a common sense of direction.

MPP starts school closure petition

Prince Edward-Hastings MPP Todd Smith has started a petition to draw attention to rural school closures.

Winter is costing Hastings Highlands

The municipality’s roads department has already spent around $69,000 more in the first half of its winter season than it did in 2015. That’s on salt alone from October to December in 2016. It’s also depleted half of its sand stockpiles where the same time frame in 2015 only used around a third.

NHHS teacher is Canada’s music teacher of the year

Bancroft can now lay further claim to musical excellence. Dianne Winmill of North Hastings High School has been proclaimed MusicCounts Teacher of the Year. MusiCounts is a division of the Canadian Academy of Recording Arts and Sciences (the people who hand out the JUNO awards). It was established about a decade ago to “recognize the hard work and dedication of music teachers in keeping music education available to young Canadians.”

Gardens coming to Maynooth

Harvest the North wants to garden in Hastings Highlands. The North Hastings Community Trust initiative has begun planning community gardens for Maynooth and its public school students this spring — when it’s hoping to have received close to $700,000 in Ontario Trillium Foundation grants.

Old Tin Shed to expand online 

Bancroft’s Old Tin Shed has received more than $14,000 towards a new Internet-based store.

Flu season peaking in January

Hastings Prince Edward Public Health is warning residents across the county that flu season is peaking now.

Eagles Nest development funding granted

For thousands of years, the Bancroft cliffs have impressed visitors and settlers. Now the story of the first of these visitors will be told, as trail and conservation groups partner with the Algonquin nation, locally and provincially, to tell “The Algonquin Story” along the trails at Bancroft’s Eagles Nest Park.

Council pushes free tap vote 

After a series of demonstrations at the Millennium Park water tap, the audience at Club 580 cheered when Councillor Mary Kavanagh’s motion to immediately decide on shutting off the free public tap failed by a vote of four to three. In favour of suspending the rules to proceed with the issue were Kavanagh, Councillor Charles Mullett and Councillor Barry McGibbon. Voting against were Mayor Bernice Jenkins, Deputy Mayor Paul Jenkins, Councillor Bill Kilpatrick and Councillor Tracy McGibbon.