Highlands East changes council calendar

February 2, 2017

By Chad Ingram

The following are brief reports of items discussed during a Jan. 23 meeting of Highlands East council.

Highlands East council meetings will take place Wednesdays instead of Mondays, effective in March.

“I have not received any comments or concerns,” clerk Irene Cook told councillors.

While council meetings in the township have taken place the second Monday of the month, a new schedule that will begin in March will see them held on the first Wednesday.

While the March meeting is scheduled for Wednesday, March 15, thereafter, meetings will take place on the first Wednesday of each month, with the option of second meeting on the third Wednesday of most months.

Council’s February meeting is scheduled for Monday, Feb. 13.

Former library rezoned

The building once home to the Wilberforce library has been rezoned from institutional use to

general commercial two exception (GC2-2) for the purposes of housing a “recreational outfitter” type business, specializing in tours, hikes, camping, canoeing, etc.

The building, located at 2307 Loop Rd., is on municipal property and was previously declared surplus land by Highlands East council.

It was used at the library until the summer of 2014 when the new library on Holmes Road was opened.