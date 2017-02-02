General News

Highlands East changes council calendar

February 2, 2017

By Chad Ingram

The following are brief reports of items discussed during a Jan. 23 meeting of Highlands East council.

Highlands East council meetings will take place Wednesdays instead of Mondays, effective in March.

“I have not received any comments or concerns,” clerk Irene Cook told councillors.

While council meetings in the township have taken place the second Monday of the month, a new schedule that will begin in March will see them held on the first Wednesday.

While the March meeting is scheduled for Wednesday, March 15, thereafter, meetings will take place on the first Wednesday of each month, with the option of second meeting on the third Wednesday of most months.

Council’s February meeting is scheduled for Monday, Feb. 13.

Former library rezoned

The building once home to the Wilberforce library has been rezoned from institutional use to

general commercial two exception (GC2-2) for the purposes of housing a “recreational outfitter” type business, specializing in tours, hikes, camping, canoeing, etc.

The building, located at 2307 Loop Rd., is on municipal property and was previously declared surplus land by Highlands East council.

It was used at the library until the summer of 2014 when the new library on Holmes Road was opened.

Wollaston deputy reeve resigns

More evidence of disarray emerged at the Jan. 24 regular Wollaston Township council meeting. The resignation of Deputy Reeve Marilyn Brickles followed the day after the meeting.

Council ‘laughing stock’: mayor

Bancroft’s Mayor Bernice Jenkins usually spends her opening remarks at council on developments in county and other levels of government, and on good news announcements. Not so at last week’s meeting. Instead, she delivered a blast at what she feels is a dysfunctional town council. Finding recent behaviour by councillors “bewildering,” she proclaimed that council lacked respect for each other, for the mayor, and for town staff. She declared a lack of team spirit, along with an absence of a common sense of direction.

MPP starts school closure petition

Prince Edward-Hastings MPP Todd Smith has started a petition to draw attention to rural school closures.

NHHS teacher is Canada’s music teacher of the year

Bancroft can now lay further claim to musical excellence. Dianne Winmill of North Hastings High School has been proclaimed MusicCounts Teacher of the Year. MusiCounts is a division of the Canadian Academy of Recording Arts and Sciences (the people who hand out the JUNO awards). It was established about a decade ago to “recognize the hard work and dedication of music teachers in keeping music education available to young Canadians.”

Gardens coming to Maynooth

Harvest the North wants to garden in Hastings Highlands. The North Hastings Community Trust initiative has begun planning community gardens for Maynooth and its public school students this spring — when it’s hoping to have received close to $700,000 in Ontario Trillium Foundation grants.

Old Tin Shed to expand online 

Bancroft’s Old Tin Shed has received more than $14,000 towards a new Internet-based store.

Flu season peaking in January

Hastings Prince Edward Public Health is warning residents across the county that flu season is peaking now.

Eagles Nest development funding granted

For thousands of years, the Bancroft cliffs have impressed visitors and settlers. Now the story of the first of these visitors will be told, as trail and conservation groups partner with the Algonquin nation, locally and provincially, to tell “The Algonquin Story” along the trails at Bancroft’s Eagles Nest Park.

Council pushes free tap vote 

After a series of demonstrations at the Millennium Park water tap, the audience at Club 580 cheered when Councillor Mary Kavanagh’s motion to immediately decide on shutting off the free public tap failed by a vote of four to three. In favour of suspending the rules to proceed with the issue were Kavanagh, Councillor Charles Mullett and Councillor Barry McGibbon. Voting against were Mayor Bernice Jenkins, Deputy Mayor Paul Jenkins, Councillor Bill Kilpatrick and Councillor Tracy McGibbon.

DiManno takes peace bond

Charges against long-time Toronto Star columnist Rosie DiManno have been dropped after she agreed to a peace bond.