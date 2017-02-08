Water: we are all in this together

February 8, 2017
To the Editor:
The Bancroft water and sewage issue, and the increase in cost for people already struggling to keep up with utility and housing costs and put food on their tables, is on all of our minds.
I appreciate the work and struggle of our town councillors to find solutions to this problem. I am grateful to be surrounded by leaders who are willing to take risks, and speak from the heart. I am inspired by our mayor for rallying the town to work together and I support her intention. I believe we can ultimately do better than a 53 per cent increase in cost to the people of Bancroft. There is more work to be done to solve this problem.
We are living at a time in history that requires us to build bridges and work together — across our differences — including political, religious, financial, cultural and geographic. There are creative solutions to address the problems that threaten all of us but they can only be discovered when there is respect, patience, curiosity and caring.
A group of concerned citizens are organizing a town hall, gathering to look at ways we can address the water and sewage cost increase. This meeting is not about blame. It is an opportunity to understand what brought us here and work together to find solutions — in collaboration and respect.
Given the background of what is happening in our world, let’s stand together, support each other, welcome newcomers and hold tight to a commitment to our home that includes co-operation, collaborative problem solving and dare I say, love.
Jane Kali
North Hastings