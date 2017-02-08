Water: we are all in this together

The availability of child care is linked to economic development, according to Jessica Anderson, executive director of North Hastings Children’s Services. Yet recent cost increases, including a significant increase in their water and wastewater bill, as well as mounting hydro costs, threaten the ability to provide it. Utilities costs were $22,000 in 2016, and will be even higher this year. Anderson has sent a letter to parents and to the community at large asking for donations to keep the child care centre open.

Mayor Bernice Jenkins believes in the “erosion” theory of lobbying: keep bringing the issues up, like waves breaking along a shoreline, and sooner or later some resistance will give way. The prime example here is policing costs. For years, Bancroft argued that the fees it paid for OPP service were unreasonable. Eventually, a new funding formula was developed which significantly lowered the town’s costs.

More evidence of disarray emerged at the Jan. 24 regular Wollaston Township council meeting. The resignation of Deputy Reeve Marilyn Brickles followed the day after the meeting.

Bancroft’s Mayor Bernice Jenkins usually spends her opening remarks at council on developments in county and other levels of government, and on good news announcements. Not so at last week’s meeting. Instead, she delivered a blast at what she feels is a dysfunctional town council. Finding recent behaviour by councillors “bewildering,” she proclaimed that council lacked respect for each other, for the mayor, and for town staff. She declared a lack of team spirit, along with an absence of a common sense of direction.

Prince Edward-Hastings MPP Todd Smith has started a petition to draw attention to rural school closures.

The municipality’s roads department has already spent around $69,000 more in the first half of its winter season than it did in 2015. That’s on salt alone from October to December in 2016. It’s also depleted half of its sand stockpiles where the same time frame in 2015 only used around a third.

Bancroft can now lay further claim to musical excellence. Dianne Winmill of North Hastings High School has been proclaimed MusicCounts Teacher of the Year. MusiCounts is a division of the Canadian Academy of Recording Arts and Sciences (the people who hand out the JUNO awards). It was established about a decade ago to “recognize the hard work and dedication of music teachers in keeping music education available to young Canadians.”

Harvest the North wants to garden in Hastings Highlands. The North Hastings Community Trust initiative has begun planning community gardens for Maynooth and its public school students this spring — when it’s hoping to have received close to $700,000 in Ontario Trillium Foundation grants.

Bancroft’s Old Tin Shed has received more than $14,000 towards a new Internet-based store.

Hastings Prince Edward Public Health is warning residents across the county that flu season is peaking now.