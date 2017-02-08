Belbin back in custody

February 8, 2017

By Jim Eadie

A Cardiff man charged after an Ontario Provincial Police child pornography investigation, is back in custody and accused of breaching a condition of his release.

John Allen Belbin, 28, was arrested on Dec. 7. He was charged with two counts of possession of child pornography and one count of making child pornography available. The next day following a bail hearing at the Ontario Court of Justice in Belleville, he was released from custody with conditions.

On Feb. 1, Belbin again appeared back in custody at the Ontario Court of Justice in Belleville by way of video link from Quinte Regional Detention Centre, charged with one count of failing to comply with his release’s original conditions.

John Wonnacott, Belbin’s legal representative, told the court that they would not be seeking bail.

“I am not in a position to present evidence,” said Wonnacott. “There is little likelihood he will be released in any event at this time.”

“You will be detained in custody until the matter is dealt with,” Justice C. Peltzer told Belbin.

After the proceeding, Crown attorney Jodi Whyte noted that Belbin had originally been ordered not to have in his possession any device that could access the Internet. The new charge alleges that Belbin was found by police in possession of a cellphone that could access the Internet.