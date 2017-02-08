Headline News

Golton wins gold

February 8, 2017

By Sarah Sobanski

L’Amable has its own world champion dog sled team.

Jacob Golton and his 12-dog sled team took home gold from the 2017 Winter Sleddog World Championships. The race came to the Haliburton Forest and Wild Life Reserve for Canada’s 150th anniversary year. It was held from Jan. 24 to Feb. 1.

“A lot of these teams I had never raced before so I was pretty excited but I wanted the gold medal. We weren’t going out there for a second or a third place. We were going out there for a gold medal,” said Golton. “It was nice to bring that home. This event doesn’t happen every year.”

Over three days and three heats of 81.4 kilometres each, Golton’s team consistently outmatched the competition. They took first every day for a final result of just over 14 hours and two minutes. That’s more than an hour quicker than second place Taisto Thorneus’s team from Sweden and more than two hours quicker than the U.S. team led by Bailey Cross-Vitello. It earned them gold in the Sled Mid-Distance 8-12 Dogs Elite race of the championships.

Each racer was allowed a 12-dog pool. From the pool each racer chose eight dogs to pull the sled each morning.

Golton said many of the dogs in his team are an Alaskan husky and German shorthaired pointer mix. On his team were Josie, Iris, Twixie, Laura, Carly, Irving, Knuckles, Luke, Slick, Sid, Lingo and Jocko. Josie and Iris led the team on the first and last day and Knuckles and Luke led the second day.

Golton was proud of Josie. She was the smallest dog on the team and she pulled each day.

“She definitely earned the MVP of the race. She was just the best every day. If you have a dog like that you can really make a big difference.”

Golton walked Bancroft This Week through a normal day at the championships.

“It’s an all day thing for us,” Golton explained.

The day starts between 5 a.m. and 6 a.m. The dogs are let out of the team truck and watered with what Golton described as a “meat slurry.” This entices them to drink. He said it’s important to make sure the dogs are well hydrated before the race — at least an hour and a half before it starts.

Each race got underway around 9 a.m. Golton said it’s best to keep the dogs between 12.5 and 13.5 miles per hour so they don’t burn themselves out. That usually means holding the dogs back at the start of the race.

“If you let the dogs go too quick then they can kind of burn themselves out just like a marathon runner,” he said. “We think the race is often lost in the first few miles of the run, of people going too fast.”

He added, “Once we get in about 20 to 25 miles we sort of push and help them. I run up the hills, I take a ski pole with me and I push with the ski pole as we’re running. I’m helping them.”

The team completed each heat within five hours.

At the end of the day the dogs receive an electrolyte replacement. Golton described it as Gatorade for dogs. Day two and it starts all over again.

“The first day we don’t push them very hard but they’re all revved up so that’s the day we pull them back to most. Then the second day we had a really good trail for the first 12 miles so we ended up going a little bit faster on the start of the second day because the trail was so good,” Golton summarized. “On the third day we got a bunch of fresh snow. It was a really slow run on the third day. We had enough of a lead it was sort of like, why push them? We had enough of a lead that we just sort of let them relax and work through the trail as they could.”

Golton got into raising dogs after his father started with sleddogs in 1996. He and his girlfriend, Nina, now raise around 60 dogs at their own kennel in L’Amable.

“We breed and raise and train all our own dogs. Most of our team was from dogs that we’ve raised here over the past four years. That was really cool to be able to do that,” said Golton.

That’s around 16 puppies, 40 race dogs and some retirees right now. The prime racing age is two years old to five years old. Some dogs like Sid however, can still keep up and help win a race at nine years old.

“We start running the dogs late summer by letting them chase the four-wheeler. They’re all in a big kennel here, but they can all be loose. We take them down to the creek, and down to the lake, through the bush on the four-wheeler. In September we’ll start hooking them up. “

He joked, “It’s a 24/7 all around thing for us. We can’t just up and go away for the weekend.”

facebooktwittergoogle_plusmail

Letters to the Editor

Headline News

Golton wins gold

L’Amable has its own world champion dog sled team. Jacob Golton and his 12-dog sled team took home gold from the 2017 Winter Sleddog World Championships. The race came to the Haliburton Forest and Wild Life Reserve for Canada’s 150th anniversary year. It was held from Jan. 24 to Feb. 1.

Belbin back in custody

A Cardiff man charged after an Ontario Provincial Police child pornography investigation, is back in custody and accused of breaching a condition of his release.

Children’s services seeking public’s help

The availability of child care is linked to economic development, according to Jessica Anderson, executive director of North Hastings Children’s Services. Yet recent cost increases, including a significant increase in their water and wastewater bill, as well as mounting hydro costs, threaten the ability to provide it. Utilities costs were $22,000 in 2016, and will be even higher this year. Anderson has sent a letter to parents and to the community at large asking for donations to keep the child care centre open.

Bancroft lobbies at ROMA

Mayor Bernice Jenkins believes in the “erosion” theory of lobbying: keep bringing the issues up, like waves breaking along a shoreline, and sooner or later some resistance will give way. The prime example here is policing costs. For years, Bancroft argued that the fees it paid for OPP service were unreasonable. Eventually, a new funding formula was developed which significantly lowered the town’s costs.

Wollaston deputy reeve resigns

More evidence of disarray emerged at the Jan. 24 regular Wollaston Township council meeting. The resignation of Deputy Reeve Marilyn Brickles followed the day after the meeting.

Council ‘laughing stock’: mayor

Bancroft’s Mayor Bernice Jenkins usually spends her opening remarks at council on developments in county and other levels of government, and on good news announcements. Not so at last week’s meeting. Instead, she delivered a blast at what she feels is a dysfunctional town council. Finding recent behaviour by councillors “bewildering,” she proclaimed that council lacked respect for each other, for the mayor, and for town staff. She declared a lack of team spirit, along with an absence of a common sense of direction.

MPP starts school closure petition

Prince Edward-Hastings MPP Todd Smith has started a petition to draw attention to rural school closures.

Winter is costing Hastings Highlands

The municipality’s roads department has already spent around $69,000 more in the first half of its winter season than it did in 2015. That’s on salt alone from October to December in 2016. It’s also depleted half of its sand stockpiles where the same time frame in 2015 only used around a third.

NHHS teacher is Canada’s music teacher of the year

Bancroft can now lay further claim to musical excellence. Dianne Winmill of North Hastings High School has been proclaimed MusicCounts Teacher of the Year. MusiCounts is a division of the Canadian Academy of Recording Arts and Sciences (the people who hand out the JUNO awards). It was established about a decade ago to “recognize the hard work and dedication of music teachers in keeping music education available to young Canadians.”

Gardens coming to Maynooth

Harvest the North wants to garden in Hastings Highlands. The North Hastings Community Trust initiative has begun planning community gardens for Maynooth and its public school students this spring — when it’s hoping to have received close to $700,000 in Ontario Trillium Foundation grants.