School board opens consultations for school calendar

February 8, 2017
By Sarah Sobanski
Hastings Prince Edward District School Board is seeking parent feedback for its upcoming school calendar.
The board has released a draft of its 2017-’18 school calendar. It includes rough dates for the first day of school, Christmas break, winter break, professional activity days and the last day of school. According to a release by the board, the dates are open to consultations with parents, students and community members before they are finalized.
The proposed dates also include a list of statutory holidays and Ministry of Education school year calendar dates. They can be found online at www.hpedsb.on.ca. Feedback can be submitted via email to curriculum.services@hpedsb.on.ca and via phone at calling 613-966-1170 or 1-800-267-4350. The deadline for feedback is Feb. 28.