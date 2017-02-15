Headline News

NHCC gets 150 grant

February 15, 2017

By Sarah Sobanski

The North Hastings Community Cupboard is upgrading thanks to a 150 grant from the province.

The Cupboard will receive $18,200 over five months as one of 203 community facilities across the province selected for the Ontario 150 Community Capital Program.

Executive director for the Cupboard, Dianne Lang, said the grant would be used to install a walk-in freezer in the NHCC storage shed. It will also help the finish much of the Cupboard’s buildings.

  “The grant will also allow us to grade the surrounding area on the NHCC property to allow for better runoff of rain and melted snow. [We will also] parget the cement blocks at the footings of the building,” said Lang. “In addition the interior of the storage shed, which is unfinished, will have panelling applied to the walls and new flooring laid on the cement floor. Lastly, shelving will be purchased and installed to allow for storage for food.”

She added, “This is a great opportunity for the North Hastings Community Cupboard and the board of directors are thrilled to have been awarded this gift.”

The Cupboard had to apply for the grant by September of last year, according to the program’s website, which has released where each of its grants are going. It states the Cupboard’s initiative is helping people who are economically vulnerable be able to meet their basic needs, and has an impact on the lives of 600 people in the community.

According to a release by the province, the program will help not-for-profit organizations, municipalities and Indigenous communities renovate, repair and retrofit existing community and cultural infrastructure. This support will be used to increase accessibility, improve safety and maximize community use of public spaces. The program’s investment totals $25 million. That’s almost 1.4 million square feet of renovated community space and more than 36,000 hours of additional availability for physical activity and arts programming, according to the release. The grants are being administered by the Ontario Trillium Foundation.

Wollaston Township adjusts council

Wollaston Township council had a special meeting on Feb. 8 in order to accept the resignation of Deputy-reeve Marilyn Brickles, and to select her replacement at the council table. In the end, council had to resort to flipping a coin.

Allowances rate debate to return

Hastings Highlands council is looking to reopen discussions on its increases to shore road allowance rates.

MPP appointed as energy critic

“There isn’t one part of your life the electricity crisis hasn’t made more expensive,” said Prince Edward-Hastings MPP Todd Smith via press release. It stated that the longtime local electricity advocate is making his Opposition official.

Golton wins gold

L’Amable has its own world champion dog sled team. Jacob Golton and his 12-dog sled team took home gold from the 2017 Winter Sleddog World Championships. The race came to the Haliburton Forest and Wild Life Reserve for Canada’s 150th anniversary year. It was held from Jan. 24 to Feb. 1.

Belbin back in custody

A Cardiff man charged after an Ontario Provincial Police child pornography investigation, is back in custody and accused of breaching a condition of his release.

Children’s services seeking public’s help

The availability of child care is linked to economic development, according to Jessica Anderson, executive director of North Hastings Children’s Services. Yet recent cost increases, including a significant increase in their water and wastewater bill, as well as mounting hydro costs, threaten the ability to provide it. Utilities costs were $22,000 in 2016, and will be even higher this year. Anderson has sent a letter to parents and to the community at large asking for donations to keep the child care centre open.

Bancroft lobbies at ROMA

Mayor Bernice Jenkins believes in the “erosion” theory of lobbying: keep bringing the issues up, like waves breaking along a shoreline, and sooner or later some resistance will give way. The prime example here is policing costs. For years, Bancroft argued that the fees it paid for OPP service were unreasonable. Eventually, a new funding formula was developed which significantly lowered the town’s costs.

Wollaston deputy reeve resigns

More evidence of disarray emerged at the Jan. 24 regular Wollaston Township council meeting. The resignation of Deputy Reeve Marilyn Brickles followed the day after the meeting.

Council ‘laughing stock’: mayor

Bancroft’s Mayor Bernice Jenkins usually spends her opening remarks at council on developments in county and other levels of government, and on good news announcements. Not so at last week’s meeting. Instead, she delivered a blast at what she feels is a dysfunctional town council. Finding recent behaviour by councillors “bewildering,” she proclaimed that council lacked respect for each other, for the mayor, and for town staff. She declared a lack of team spirit, along with an absence of a common sense of direction.