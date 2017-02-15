Headline News

MPP appointed as energy critic

February 15, 2017

By Sarah Sobanski

“There isn’t one part of your life the electricity crisis hasn’t made more expensive,” said Prince Edward-Hastings MPP Todd Smith via press release. It stated that the longtime local electricity advocate is making his Opposition official.

Smith has been appointed as the official Opposition energy critic at Queen’s Park. According to the release, he will be responsible for the PC caucus response to one of the government’s largest and most complicated ministries.

“It feels like I’ve been dealing with electricity concerns since before I was elected.” Smith stated via press release. “Across the province, electricity consumers have seen their rates skyrocket, largely because of the Liberal government’s mismanagement of the electricity system. “

For much of his time in government Smith has been rebutting Ontario’s rise in hydro prices which he said used to be the most affordable in North America. He said he blames the government’s failed energy experiments. 

“The Auditor General reported, as a result of political meddling, residents and businesses have paid $37 billion more than the market price for electricity. We will pay another $133 extra over the next 15 years. It’s because of these bad energy deals that delivery charges for home owners and global adjustment fees for businesses are out of control.”

Smith will now be responsible for critiquing electricity rates and the Liberal government’s energy policy. His release suggested the government is paying natural gas generators not to produce power.

“The amount of times that this government has asked ratepayers to pay for power that was never produced is unprecedented,” stated Smith in the release. “This government has actually set up a system where we pay for power whether we need it or not.”

Smith has been investigating the costs of hydro on schools, businesses and hearing stories from local constituents on the need for change.

“We’ve seen hockey and curling rinks increase costs for ice time. We’ve seen electricity rates put a crunch on board of education and hospital budgets across the province.”

Letters to the Editor

Headline News

Wollaston Township adjusts council

Wollaston Township council had a special meeting on Feb. 8 in order to accept the resignation of Deputy-reeve Marilyn Brickles, and to select her replacement at the council table. In the end, council had to resort to flipping a coin.

Allowances rate debate to return

Hastings Highlands council is looking to reopen discussions on its increases to shore road allowance rates.

NHCC gets 150 grant

The North Hastings Community Cupboard is upgrading thanks to a 150 grant from the province.

Golton wins gold

L’Amable has its own world champion dog sled team. Jacob Golton and his 12-dog sled team took home gold from the 2017 Winter Sleddog World Championships. The race came to the Haliburton Forest and Wild Life Reserve for Canada’s 150th anniversary year. It was held from Jan. 24 to Feb. 1.

Belbin back in custody

A Cardiff man charged after an Ontario Provincial Police child pornography investigation, is back in custody and accused of breaching a condition of his release.

Children’s services seeking public’s help

The availability of child care is linked to economic development, according to Jessica Anderson, executive director of North Hastings Children’s Services. Yet recent cost increases, including a significant increase in their water and wastewater bill, as well as mounting hydro costs, threaten the ability to provide it. Utilities costs were $22,000 in 2016, and will be even higher this year. Anderson has sent a letter to parents and to the community at large asking for donations to keep the child care centre open.

Bancroft lobbies at ROMA

Mayor Bernice Jenkins believes in the “erosion” theory of lobbying: keep bringing the issues up, like waves breaking along a shoreline, and sooner or later some resistance will give way. The prime example here is policing costs. For years, Bancroft argued that the fees it paid for OPP service were unreasonable. Eventually, a new funding formula was developed which significantly lowered the town’s costs.

Wollaston deputy reeve resigns

More evidence of disarray emerged at the Jan. 24 regular Wollaston Township council meeting. The resignation of Deputy Reeve Marilyn Brickles followed the day after the meeting.

Council ‘laughing stock’: mayor

Bancroft’s Mayor Bernice Jenkins usually spends her opening remarks at council on developments in county and other levels of government, and on good news announcements. Not so at last week’s meeting. Instead, she delivered a blast at what she feels is a dysfunctional town council. Finding recent behaviour by councillors “bewildering,” she proclaimed that council lacked respect for each other, for the mayor, and for town staff. She declared a lack of team spirit, along with an absence of a common sense of direction.