Headline News

Allowances rate debate to return

February 15, 2017

By Sarah Sobanski

Hastings Highlands council is looking to reopen discussions on its increases to shore road allowance rates.

Mayor Vivian Bloom has filed notice for council to reconsider its increase of purchase prices for shore road allowances to $2,000 for the first 150 feet that passed Jan. 18. This could be discussed at council’s next regular meeting Feb. 22.

Bloom originally voted to pass the increase in a split vote four to three in favour of the increase.

“I was told we did not have all the pertinent information,” said Bloom. “[I] just want to be sure we have all the latest facts to make [a] proper decision. I was asked to do this while away, and as I could not do it from Toronto, decided to put notice that we might revisit.”

Hastings Highlands approved five shore road allowance sales at its regular meeting Feb. 9. Each application was filed before the increase and was approved at the previous rate of a $500 administration cost and $3 per foot — previously there was no flat rate for the first 150 linear feet. The last increase in rates was in 2011 when the administration fee was increased. The rate of $3 per foot has remained the same since 2004. It was made $2.50 per foot shortly after amalgamation.

When the increase was passed, council was provided with comparison of shore road allowance rates by surrounding municipalities.

Algonquin Highlands charges a $300 administration fee, $0.40 per square foot. Faraday charges a $250 administration fee and $4 per linear foot. Highlands East charges a $350 administration fee and $1,000 for the first 150 feet and $3 per additional foot. Madawaska Valley charges a $500 administration fee and $8 per linear foot. South Algonquin charges a $595 administration fee and $4 per linear foot.

This means that by comparison if the buyer was to buy 150 feet by 66 feet of road shore allowance across each municipality he or she would pay $3,960 in Algonquin Highlands, $600 in Faraday, $1,000 in Highlands East, $1,200 in Madawaska Valley, and $600 in South Algonquin. Originally, they would have paid $450 before the rate increase in Hastings Highlands; now the buyer pays $2,000.

Letters to the Editor

Headline News

Wollaston Township adjusts council

Wollaston Township council had a special meeting on Feb. 8 in order to accept the resignation of Deputy-reeve Marilyn Brickles, and to select her replacement at the council table. In the end, council had to resort to flipping a coin.

MPP appointed as energy critic

“There isn’t one part of your life the electricity crisis hasn’t made more expensive,” said Prince Edward-Hastings MPP Todd Smith via press release. It stated that the longtime local electricity advocate is making his Opposition official.

NHCC gets 150 grant

The North Hastings Community Cupboard is upgrading thanks to a 150 grant from the province.

Golton wins gold

L’Amable has its own world champion dog sled team. Jacob Golton and his 12-dog sled team took home gold from the 2017 Winter Sleddog World Championships. The race came to the Haliburton Forest and Wild Life Reserve for Canada’s 150th anniversary year. It was held from Jan. 24 to Feb. 1.

Belbin back in custody

A Cardiff man charged after an Ontario Provincial Police child pornography investigation, is back in custody and accused of breaching a condition of his release.

Children’s services seeking public’s help

The availability of child care is linked to economic development, according to Jessica Anderson, executive director of North Hastings Children’s Services. Yet recent cost increases, including a significant increase in their water and wastewater bill, as well as mounting hydro costs, threaten the ability to provide it. Utilities costs were $22,000 in 2016, and will be even higher this year. Anderson has sent a letter to parents and to the community at large asking for donations to keep the child care centre open.

Bancroft lobbies at ROMA

Mayor Bernice Jenkins believes in the “erosion” theory of lobbying: keep bringing the issues up, like waves breaking along a shoreline, and sooner or later some resistance will give way. The prime example here is policing costs. For years, Bancroft argued that the fees it paid for OPP service were unreasonable. Eventually, a new funding formula was developed which significantly lowered the town’s costs.

Wollaston deputy reeve resigns

More evidence of disarray emerged at the Jan. 24 regular Wollaston Township council meeting. The resignation of Deputy Reeve Marilyn Brickles followed the day after the meeting.

Council ‘laughing stock’: mayor

Bancroft’s Mayor Bernice Jenkins usually spends her opening remarks at council on developments in county and other levels of government, and on good news announcements. Not so at last week’s meeting. Instead, she delivered a blast at what she feels is a dysfunctional town council. Finding recent behaviour by councillors “bewildering,” she proclaimed that council lacked respect for each other, for the mayor, and for town staff. She declared a lack of team spirit, along with an absence of a common sense of direction.