Headline News

Wollaston Township adjusts council

February 15, 2017

By Jim Eadie

Wollaston Township council had a special meeting on Feb. 8 in order to accept the resignation of Deputy-reeve Marilyn Brickles, and to select her replacement at the council table. In the end, council had to resort to flipping a coin.

The first resolution to appoint Councillor Bob Ireland to the position of deputy-reeve was not carried. A tie vote was recorded when councillors Michael Fuerth and Lynn Kruger voted against the resolution. Under the meeting rules, a tie vote means the resolution does not carry.

The second resolution to appoint Fuerth to the position of deputy-reeve was similarly not carried when Reeve Graham Blair and Ireland voted against it, creating a second tie vote.

Both Ireland and Fuerth were interested filling the position, so a way to break the deadlock had to be devised and agreed upon.

A third resolution was put forward to make the decision “by the toss of a coin by a member of the public in attendance.” The coin toss was won by Fuerth, who was then appointed as new Wollaston Township deputy-reeve.

“After some discussion, council resolved to fill the vacant council seat by appointing the candidate who ran for the position of councillor in the most recent election who received the most votes but was not elected,” said township clerk Jennifer Cohen. “The candidate is David Naulls, having received 273 votes in the 2014 municipal election.”

Naulls was sworn in at the next regular council meeting on Feb. 14.

“There was no question about doing it when I was asked,” Naulls told Bancroft This Week. “It is a big challenge, and I am up for it. I have a lot of experience working with people, and bringing people together. I would like to see what is broken, and help work on solutions. I plan to get out and talk to people in Wollaston so I can make educated decisions.”

facebooktwittergoogle_plusmail

Letters to the Editor

Headline News

Wollaston Township adjusts council

Wollaston Township council had a special meeting on Feb. 8 in order to accept the resignation of Deputy-reeve Marilyn Brickles, and to select her replacement at the council table. In the end, council had to resort to flipping a coin.

Allowances rate debate to return

Hastings Highlands council is looking to reopen discussions on its increases to shore road allowance rates.

MPP appointed as energy critic

“There isn’t one part of your life the electricity crisis hasn’t made more expensive,” said Prince Edward-Hastings MPP Todd Smith via press release. It stated that the longtime local electricity advocate is making his Opposition official.

NHCC gets 150 grant

The North Hastings Community Cupboard is upgrading thanks to a 150 grant from the province.

Golton wins gold

L’Amable has its own world champion dog sled team. Jacob Golton and his 12-dog sled team took home gold from the 2017 Winter Sleddog World Championships. The race came to the Haliburton Forest and Wild Life Reserve for Canada’s 150th anniversary year. It was held from Jan. 24 to Feb. 1.

Belbin back in custody

A Cardiff man charged after an Ontario Provincial Police child pornography investigation, is back in custody and accused of breaching a condition of his release.

Children’s services seeking public’s help

The availability of child care is linked to economic development, according to Jessica Anderson, executive director of North Hastings Children’s Services. Yet recent cost increases, including a significant increase in their water and wastewater bill, as well as mounting hydro costs, threaten the ability to provide it. Utilities costs were $22,000 in 2016, and will be even higher this year. Anderson has sent a letter to parents and to the community at large asking for donations to keep the child care centre open.

Bancroft lobbies at ROMA

Mayor Bernice Jenkins believes in the “erosion” theory of lobbying: keep bringing the issues up, like waves breaking along a shoreline, and sooner or later some resistance will give way. The prime example here is policing costs. For years, Bancroft argued that the fees it paid for OPP service were unreasonable. Eventually, a new funding formula was developed which significantly lowered the town’s costs.

Wollaston deputy reeve resigns

More evidence of disarray emerged at the Jan. 24 regular Wollaston Township council meeting. The resignation of Deputy Reeve Marilyn Brickles followed the day after the meeting.

Council ‘laughing stock’: mayor

Bancroft’s Mayor Bernice Jenkins usually spends her opening remarks at council on developments in county and other levels of government, and on good news announcements. Not so at last week’s meeting. Instead, she delivered a blast at what she feels is a dysfunctional town council. Finding recent behaviour by councillors “bewildering,” she proclaimed that council lacked respect for each other, for the mayor, and for town staff. She declared a lack of team spirit, along with an absence of a common sense of direction.