Bantam girls Jets secure second round in playoffs

February 22, 2017

Bantam girls Jets secure second round in playoffs

On Saturday, Feb. 11, the Parkview Dental/Canadian Tire bantam girls team hit the road and travelled to Oakwood to face their rivals the Lindsay Lynx in a play-down game. Both teams determined to win, skated and worked hard throughout every period. The end result was a tie game 1-1. The lone goal for the Jets was scored in the first period and was a beautiful end-to-end rush by Paige Billings which ended with her dumping the puck in the top left corner of the Lynx net unassisted. Courtney Semach had a stellar performance in the net for the Jets.

The team’s next playoff series game was in Peterborough on Monday, Feb. 13 against the Peterborough Ice Kats. The girls secured the win 3-0, resulting in knocking out their opponents in the first round. Starting off the scoring in the first period for the Jets, was Hannah McMann, assisted by Emma Neuman.

In the second, Paige Billings added another to the scoreboard and was assisted by Beth Brownlee. The third period’s final goal of the game was scored by Brownlee unassisted. Semach earned the shutout in net for the Jets.

Saturday, Feb. 18, saw the team head to Brighton to face the Cold Creek Comets for a play-down game. Both teams played an evenly matched game displaying their skills and working hard throughout every period until the very end. The final result was a tie game 1-1.

Emma Neuman scored on a rebound in the first period and was assisted by Paige Billings. Semach once again held her own minding the net for the Jets.

On Sunday, the team hosted the Lindsay Lynx for another play-down game. Hoping to break the barrier from their previously tied game, the girls once again worked tirelessly to defeat their opponents. Both teams played a balanced and solid game and despite the Jets’ drive and determination, the game once again ended in a 1-1 tie. Kendra Bandy pumped a single into the Lynx net and was assisted by Paige Billings. Semach maintained her composure and had an excellent game between the pipes for the Jets.

The team’s next play-down game will be on Sunday, Feb. 26, at the NHCC at 4:30 p.m. against the Ennismore Eagles. Come out and cheer the girls on!

Submitted by Linda Goulet

Midget B girls maintain grasp of first place in their Eastern loop

The Bancroft I.D.A./Red Eagle Family Campground midget B girls hosted the West Northumberland Wild on Saturday afternoon in Bancroft as they continued their provincial play-downs. The Wild jumped out to an early first period 1-0 lead, but the Jets soon responded to tie the game at 1-1 when Jamie Little stuffed home a rebound off Kenndal Marsden’s shot.

Bancroft continued to pressure the Wild and their efforts paid off as the first period wound down as Kenndal Marsden slipped in a short-side wrister to give the Jets a 2-1 lead. West Northumberland scored the only marker in the second period, tying the game at 2-2 midway through the second period.

Katie Funk fired a bar down wrister (and eventual game winner) that rebounded off the back of the Wild tender to give Bancroft a 3-2 lead midway through the third period. The Wild pulled their goalie late in the third period looking to tie the game. Tori Shpikula and Jules Croskery’s pressure deep in the Wild end forced a turnover that Katie Funk capitalized on to add to the Jets’ lead with her second tally of the game.

West Northumberland pulled their tender again looking to claw back at the Bancroft lead. But as the game drew to a close, Kenndal Marsden notched her second marker of the game with an empty netter from the Bancroft end after forcing a turnover at the blueline. A great, gritty win, girls!

Keep the same focus as we wrap our provincial play-down schedule this week. The Jets are on the road Wednesday, Feb. 22 in Lakefield at 8:30 p.m. and then at home on Saturday, Feb. 25 at 2 p.m. to take on Cold Creek in a do-or-die match-up that could determine their chance into the All-Ontario Championships. Bancroft’s last provincial play-down game is scheduled for Sunday, Feb 26 at 7:30 p.m. in Cobourg. The Jets will take on Keene in the second round of their LLFHL finals.

Submitted by Dan Marsden

Bantams advance to semi-finals

Wednesday night the Bierworth Readi-mix bantam Jets were in Loyalist for Game 3 of their series. A rough first period left Bancroft down 3-0. A power play goal scored by Jesse Mountney, assisted by Brodie Cooney and Riley Hunt, put Bancroft on the board, but Loyalist added another to make it 4-1 after two. Bancroft came out in the third and scored two goals to make it a one goal game, goals scored by Cooney, unassisted, and Jared McCaskie, assisted by Mountney and Cooney, but Loyalist scored a power play goal and an empty netter late in the third to win the game 6-3.

Saturday, Bancroft was at home for Game 4. The Jets came out firing, taking a 2-0 lead after the first, thanks to goals by McCaskie and Cooney, with assists by Carter Thrower, Ethan Woods, Ray Redmond and Jayden Young. Bancroft increased their lead less than 30 seconds into the second with a goal by Woods, assisted by McCaskie. Loyalist cashed in on a power play halfway through the period, but Bancroft answered right back with a goal by Hunt, assisted by Young and Brandon Hudder, and Bancroft led 4-1 heading into the third. Loyalist scored two unanswered goals in the third and shut Bancroft down, but Bancroft managed to hold on for the 4-3 win to keep their playoffs alive.

Sunday, Bancroft was back in Loyalist. Loyalist scored the lone goal of the first, but the Jets came out and scored three goals in the second and shut Loyalist down, to take a 3-1 lead after two. Second period goals by Thrower and two by McCaskie, assists picked up by Mountney, Hunt, Thrower, Cooney and a pair by Woods. Loyalist scored early in the third and then again with just under two minutes left to tie it up and, for the third time in the series, send it into overtime. A minute and 48 seconds into OT, Cooney scored the game winner, assisted by Woods, and Bancroft won 4-3 to take the series.

The Bancroft Jets will face the Highland Storm in the semi-finals and are awaiting their schedule.

Submitted by Stacy McCaskie

Peewees earn spot in semi-finals

The Vito’s Pizzeria Peewee Jets earned one of four spots in the OMHA semi-finals on Saturday after winning Game 4 and taking the quarter final series against the Campbellford Colts three games to one.

The series started at home on Saturday, Feb. 11. The Jets wasted no time getting down to business and took game one by a score of 8-5. Trevor McDowell had a hat trick in the game while Colson Jenkins scored a pair. Also lighting the lamp for the Jets was Ryker Huygens, Tyson Carr and Eric Hall. Assists went to Connor Sobry, Owen Fergusson (5), Tanner Potts, Jonathan Young (3), Keegan Anderson (2) and Cody Switzer. Phillip Cannon stood tall between the pipes for the Jets.

In Game 2, the Colts proved they would not go down without a fight and managed to edge the Jets by a score of 5-4. Goal scorers in this game was Jenkins (2), Brady Hunt and Anderson. Chipping in with the helpers was Fergusson (2), Switzer, McDowell, and Jenkins. Ben Landry and Phillip Cannon split the goaltending duties for this game.

The boys were back at home for Game 3 on Friday and after a scoreless first period, the Jets were first to strike on a goal by Carr. Switzer, Carr and Jenkins rounded out the scoring in the third period leading the Jets to a 4-2 victory. McDowell, Sobry, Hunt, Switzer, Anderson (2) and Fergusson provided the assists. Cannon was sharp between the pipes for his team.

Game 4 saw the Jets hit the road again to Campbellford. It was obvious they were hungry for a win as they played their best game of the series on their way to a 5-2 win. Fergusson had a huge game for the Jets scoring four goals while Jenkins added to the tally with one of his own. Assists on the goals went to Anderson (3), McDowell (2), Jenkins (2), Potts and Carr. Cannon had a fabulous game in net for the Jets making several key saves.

The Jets will now face the Parry Sound Shamrocks in the semi-finals and are awaiting their schedule. Be sure to check the Bancroft Minor Hockey Facebook page and website (www.bancroftjets.com) for schedule updates. The players and coaching staff want to thank everyone for their support so far and look forward to seeing everyone out again to cheer on the team in the next round! Go Jets Go!

Submitted by Tanya Carr

Winning weekend for atoms

The Bancroft Auto Body atoms played a home and home series against the Otonabee Wolves this past weekend. The first game of the series was on home ice with both teams ready to play. Parker Fergusson opened the scoring in the first for the Jets with the assist going to Ben Dynes. The Wolves answered back with one of their own but Fergusson potted another to finish the first period with a 2-1 lead. Second period saw more of the same back and forth action with two goals from each team. Goals scored by Owen Plunkett and Peyton Armstrong, assists going to Logan Toupin and Fergusson. With still a one goal lead going into the third for the Jets both teams exchanged one more goal each, unassisted goal scored by Tyson Hetu, to give Bancroft the 5-4 win. On Sunday the Jets travelled to Otonabee for the second game of the series. Otonabee wanted to even the score but the Jets were having none of it. Bancroft hit the ice hard and did not look back with a 6-0 win. Goals scored by Toupin, Plunkett, Dynes, Armstrong (2) and Fergusson. Assists going to Dynes (2), Hunter Dafoe, Armstrong, Plunkett (2), Griffin Page and Toupin. Cameron Wood celebrated his first shutout of the season. The Jets will take on their rivals the Centre Hastings Grizzlies this Saturday at home at 3 p.m. Come cheer them on.

Submitted by Melissa Armstrong