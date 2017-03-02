General News » Sports

Rowing champion gives back

March 2, 2017

Laurentian University sculler and rowing gold medalist Nick Van der Woude shows Andrew Riedl some key points for rowing power. / TONY PEARSON Special to This Week 

By Tony Pearson

Andrew Riedl’s latest passion is rowing. As often as he can, he heads for the new LiveFit gym off Hastings to work on its rowing machine.

Last week, he got a bonus where Bancroft athlete Nick Van Der Woude, a Laurentian University student who won rowing gold at last summer’s Royal Canadian Henley Regatta, showed up to offer some training tips. Van der Woude was back in town from Sudbury on reading week. He was glad to offer advice on technique to Riedl.

Riedl is definitely not typical. Despite having autism, and the after-effects of a childhood brain tumour, he is extremely active both physically and mentally. He is also a lively conversationalist.

The LiveFit trainer who works with Riedl, John Tait, strongly believes that fitness training can help kids with special needs. He is currently working on special programs in conjunction with Bancroft’s Community Living program for developmentally delayed youth. Tait feels that simple weight training techniques can do wonders for both physical and mental health and well-being, and is anxious to grow more of such activities.

Riedl also enjoys competing with his brother Sam, and is an enthusiastic and very diligent operator of a paper route for Bancroft This Week, taking care not to leave the paper out in the elements but placing it in a safe dry space.

facebooktwittergoogle_plusmail

Letters to the Editor

Headline News

Council chafes at furthering consultations

Comment form results for Hastings Highlands wards versus at-large voting public information meeting were tabled Feb. 22.

Petition to ensure council doesn’t dump its dump

Wilma Brethour has lived in Bancroft’s Dungannon Ward for more than 30 years. She is fiercely attached to the Dungannon landfil. She doesn’t want it sold, leased, or used to take in other towns’ waste.

Autonomy in living and dying

There is close to an average of one medically assisted death each day in Ontario. Facilities like Quinte Health Care (QHC) have established procedures for accommodating patients seeking assistance in death.

Council reviewing antenna bylaw

By Sarah Sobanski Hastings Highlands has created a committee to review its antenna system siting bylaw. After investigating a large investment program by the federal ...

Hastings Highlands heading for surplus

By Sarah Sobanski Hastings Highlands treasurer has released a report on the municipality’s 2016 finances. The unaudited report suggested that Hastings Highlands saw a $396,096 ...

Wollaston fire services report tabled at council

By Jim Eadie The Wollaston Township Fire Services Administrative Review report was tabled by consultant Danny L. Koroscil at council the Feb. 14. Koroscil is ...

Maple St. rezoning worries residents

By Tony Pearson At last week’s meeting of Bancroft town council, it was a non-financial issue which drew out a crowd. The concern was a ...

Reconsider your relationship with alcohol: health unit

By Sarah Sobanski Hastings Prince Edward Public Health is reaching out to drinkers who might overestimate the size of a single portion of alcohol. The ...

Wollaston Township adjusts council

Wollaston Township council had a special meeting on Feb. 8 in order to accept the resignation of Deputy-reeve Marilyn Brickles, and to select her replacement at the council table. In the end, council had to resort to flipping a coin.

Allowances rate debate to return

Hastings Highlands council is looking to reopen discussions on its increases to shore road allowance rates.