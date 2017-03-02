Letters » Submissions

A heads up would have been nice

March 2, 2017

To the Editor,

If the municipality wanted to put up the price of the shore road allowance — in other words the piece of property between the lake and the owners property — they should have sent out some information with the taxes to inform people what they were up to. There are a lot of seasonal people that this could affect.

There is now an increase that is in effect but could have been reversed at the Feb. 22 meeting. The motion was withdrawn at the meeting, so the increase is in effect.

This is an issue that could effect a lot of people, had they be interested in purchasing the property. Now this property is no good to the municipality, so one would think that they would like to sell off as much as they could to bring in extra revenue.

How do you do that? Simple. Let people know or perhaps offer the land at a reasonable price and see how much you can sell off — not put the price up on something that is no good to you anyway. This, in my opinion, was a very poor decision, and shows a definite lack of thinking.

That the motion was withdrawn Feb. 22 was no surprise to me at all. In fact, I almost expected it.

Michael Caven

Kaminskeg Lake

facebooktwittergoogle_plusmail

Letters to the Editor

Headline News

Council chafes at furthering consultations

Comment form results for Hastings Highlands wards versus at-large voting public information meeting were tabled Feb. 22.

Petition to ensure council doesn’t dump its dump

Wilma Brethour has lived in Bancroft’s Dungannon Ward for more than 30 years. She is fiercely attached to the Dungannon landfil. She doesn’t want it sold, leased, or used to take in other towns’ waste.

Autonomy in living and dying

There is close to an average of one medically assisted death each day in Ontario. Facilities like Quinte Health Care (QHC) have established procedures for accommodating patients seeking assistance in death.

Council reviewing antenna bylaw

By Sarah Sobanski Hastings Highlands has created a committee to review its antenna system siting bylaw. After investigating a large investment program by the federal ...

Hastings Highlands heading for surplus

By Sarah Sobanski Hastings Highlands treasurer has released a report on the municipality’s 2016 finances. The unaudited report suggested that Hastings Highlands saw a $396,096 ...

Wollaston fire services report tabled at council

By Jim Eadie The Wollaston Township Fire Services Administrative Review report was tabled by consultant Danny L. Koroscil at council the Feb. 14. Koroscil is ...

Maple St. rezoning worries residents

By Tony Pearson At last week’s meeting of Bancroft town council, it was a non-financial issue which drew out a crowd. The concern was a ...

Reconsider your relationship with alcohol: health unit

By Sarah Sobanski Hastings Prince Edward Public Health is reaching out to drinkers who might overestimate the size of a single portion of alcohol. The ...

Wollaston Township adjusts council

Wollaston Township council had a special meeting on Feb. 8 in order to accept the resignation of Deputy-reeve Marilyn Brickles, and to select her replacement at the council table. In the end, council had to resort to flipping a coin.

Allowances rate debate to return

Hastings Highlands council is looking to reopen discussions on its increases to shore road allowance rates.