A heads up would have been nice

March 2, 2017

To the Editor,

If the municipality wanted to put up the price of the shore road allowance — in other words the piece of property between the lake and the owners property — they should have sent out some information with the taxes to inform people what they were up to. There are a lot of seasonal people that this could affect.

There is now an increase that is in effect but could have been reversed at the Feb. 22 meeting. The motion was withdrawn at the meeting, so the increase is in effect.

This is an issue that could effect a lot of people, had they be interested in purchasing the property. Now this property is no good to the municipality, so one would think that they would like to sell off as much as they could to bring in extra revenue.

How do you do that? Simple. Let people know or perhaps offer the land at a reasonable price and see how much you can sell off — not put the price up on something that is no good to you anyway. This, in my opinion, was a very poor decision, and shows a definite lack of thinking.

That the motion was withdrawn Feb. 22 was no surprise to me at all. In fact, I almost expected it.

Michael Caven

Kaminskeg Lake