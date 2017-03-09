Headline News

Wollaston gets response from Hydro One

March 9, 2017

By Jim Eadie

It didn’t take Hydro One long in responding to Wollaston Township’s letter requesting that “they not spray Garlon RTU, or a similar herbicide, within the township boundaries, including township road allowances and township property, for the maintenance of hydro line corridors.”

A resolution was unanimously approved by council at their Jan. 20 meeting following a presentation by Citizens for a Better Wollaston, a recently formed community advocacy group. Hydro One is currently planning “brush control” on a 21 kilometre stretch of three phase line in Wollaston between the hamlet of Coe Hill and the North Kawartha boundary.

Hydro One representatives Terry Forrest and Brian Hill made a presentation to council at the Feb. 28 regular meeting in an attempt to convince council and a large group of interested citizens present, that using a spray applied to stumps and small brush is a safe and appropriate method of choice for their brush control under hydro lines.

“We use spray only on the approval of the customer,” said Hill. “We are responsible for 110,000 kilometres of [hydro] right-away … for electricity reliability, power quality, outage duration, safety and costs. Manual and mechanical cutting followed by stump and foliar herbicide application is very cost efficient for us. I have a good comfort level that I can use this product safely.”

Council learned from Councillor Michael Fuerth that a bylaw prohibiting the spraying in Wollaston would not be appropriate, as controlling the use of herbicides and pesticides to maintain public works infrastructure such as hydro corridors is the responsibility of the Ontario government (Ontario Regulation 63-09 as updated Aug. 2016).

The current letter to Hydro One from Wollaston council appropriately removes permission for spraying from Wollaston Township owned lands and road allowances, but does not extend to private properties within the township.

In a related matter, Reeve Graham Blair told council that the plans underway by the County of Hastings to arrange a weed spraying program have been shelved. This was originally intended to deal with wild parsnip infestations in Hastings County.

Council then moved on to the matter of reviewing and updating its strategic plan.

“This is something that we need to do,” said Blair.

“There are some good ideas in that plan, but a shortage of timelines and responsibilities,” said Fuerth. “That means that things don’t get done. If nobody’s feet are held to the fire … things won’t happen.”

“Let’s not dilute from a plan, to a list of things to do,” said Councillor Bob Ireland.

“Do we need a consultant?” asked Blair. “I don’t know much about developing strategic plans.”

“The recreation committee has events they wish to plan, and it needs to be put in there with timelines and responsibilities,” said Fuerth. “We don’t need a consultant for that. This is our plan, and we are the ones to make it happen.”

Wendy Mortimer, a local resident who was in attendance, told the meeting that she would be pleased to volunteer and assist council organizing their strategic plan. Mortimer noted that she has some experience working within the provincial government facilitating development of strategic plans.

“It would be very useful to have a facilitator,” said Jennifer Cohen, municipal clerk. “To keep the conversation on track.”

Council will discuss the idea further at their next regular meeting. The date of the next meeting has been changed to Wednesday, March 15.

facebooktwittergoogle_plusmail

Letters to the Editor

Headline News

Public meets, discusses fear of wastewater hikes

A report on public concerns and ideas for Bancroft’s doubled wastewater rates is being developed.

MPP calls hydro plan ‘expensive scheme’

The Ontario government is predicting electricity bills will drop by 25 per cent on average for all residential customers.

Wollaston gets response from Hydro One

It didn’t take Hydro One long in responding to Wollaston Township’s letter requesting that “they not spray Garlon RTU, or a similar herbicide, within the township boundaries, including township road allowances and township property, for the maintenance of hydro line corridors.”

Council chafes at furthering consultations

Comment form results for Hastings Highlands wards versus at-large voting public information meeting were tabled Feb. 22.

Petition to ensure council doesn’t dump its dump

Wilma Brethour has lived in Bancroft’s Dungannon Ward for more than 30 years. She is fiercely attached to the Dungannon landfil. She doesn’t want it sold, leased, or used to take in other towns’ waste.

Autonomy in living and dying

There is close to an average of one medically assisted death each day in Ontario. Facilities like Quinte Health Care (QHC) have established procedures for accommodating patients seeking assistance in death.

Council reviewing antenna bylaw

By Sarah Sobanski Hastings Highlands has created a committee to review its antenna system siting bylaw. After investigating a large investment program by the federal ...

Hastings Highlands heading for surplus

By Sarah Sobanski Hastings Highlands treasurer has released a report on the municipality’s 2016 finances. The unaudited report suggested that Hastings Highlands saw a $396,096 ...

Wollaston fire services report tabled at council

By Jim Eadie The Wollaston Township Fire Services Administrative Review report was tabled by consultant Danny L. Koroscil at council the Feb. 14. Koroscil is ...

Maple St. rezoning worries residents

By Tony Pearson At last week’s meeting of Bancroft town council, it was a non-financial issue which drew out a crowd. The concern was a ...