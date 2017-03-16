Headline News

Fatal fentanyl reaches Hastings Prince Edward

March 16, 2017

By Sarah Sobanski

Illegal fentanyl has been identified in Hastings and Prince Edward counties.

Hastings Prince Edward Public Health has released that fentanyl and other illicit drugs containing it have been found in and around the region. The health unit is warning that the drug could increase the rate of fatal overdoses.

“We’ve had confirmation with even our staff working with high risk populations here,” said public health resident medical officer of health Dr. Piotr Oglaza. “These types of counterfeit pills that are laced with fentanyl are already in our communities.”

“Quinte West OPP have made seizures of fentanyl and other illegal drugs in our area, and we assume fentanyl-laced drugs are in surrounding communities,” said Quinte West OPP Inspector Christina Reive in a press release by the health unit. “Street drugs such as cocaine, crystal meth, heroin and marijuana can be laced or cut with illicit fentanyl without the user’s knowledge. It can also be sold as fake prescription drugs (e.g., Percocet or OxyContin). Abuse or unintentional use of legal or illicit drugs can lead to needless death. All residents need to be aware of the risks and symptoms of overdose, and know how to respond.”

Fentanyl is extremely potent even in small doses. It is 100 times stronger than morphine. Public health said an amount of illicit fentanyl as small as a grain of salt could be fatal and people could be unaware that they’re consuming it if it is disguised as other drugs.

“These pills put our kids at a really grave risk. Kids who may be thinking about reaching for a pill at a party,” Oglaza explained it’s important parents warn their children that fentanyl may be in our communities.  “The decision to reach and take a pill, an unknown pill from an unknown source at the party, could really result in very serious consequences including death.”

Fact sheets for parents looking to talk to their kids about the dangers of drugs are available on the health unit’s website.

“If they take that pill, the amount of even the smallest amount of fentanyl because it’s so potent could result in fatal overdose… Very little dose could result in somebody falling asleep, becoming unresponsive and then their breathing may stop. That’s basically the mechanism in which an overdose and death occurs. It’s making a person fall asleep and blocking the mechanism that’s responsible for breathing.”

The health unit is also asking local residents to know the signs of overdose. Someone who may be experiencing an overdose might not wake up easily or at all. They may stop breathing or breathe slowly or erratically. Their fingernails or lips may turn blue. Their body may be limp. Look out for pin-point pupils, vomiting, deep snoring or gurgling.

It’s also warning opioid users to always use with someone else, tell someone where you are and to check on you if you use alone, use slowly and in tiny doses. Also have a medication to reverse an overdose on hand — the health unit provides Lifesaver kits.

“They pose a really grave risk to those who might they might be reaching and using them so we highly recommend and advise not to use any drugs purchased on the street,” said Oglaza. “If somebody uses these type of drugs we really urge and recommend to not do that alone and have close access to a Naloxone kit. The Naloxone kit can be obtained from our public health offices as well as there’s a list of pharmacies posted on our website. These pharmacies are providing Naloxone free of charge to all those who need them.”

In case of an overdose call 9-1-1, administer Lifesaver kits — available through the health unit — and stay and wait for paramedics with the individual.

“It is very scary and that’s why we are sending these notices,” said Oglaza. “We are hoping that these important conversations will take place and that they will take place as soon as possible and our community will be best prepared to face this.”

         

facebooktwittergoogle_plusmail

Letters to the Editor

Headline News

Council finishes operating budget

Municipal staff has drafted a more than $8.7 million operating budget for Hastings Highlands. It includes a small tax increase. Council held public consultations for the operating budget March 8. The operating budget stands apart from the municipality’s capital budget, which will be released later this month.

System must change: consultant

Hastings Highlands council met with consultants Gary Davidson and Beate Bowron March 9 to see what could be done to equalize voter parity in Hastings Highlands — Ward 3 has less than half the population of Ward 1 but has the same number of council seats. It was petitioned to change its electoral system to at-large voting, or rework its ward boundaries, in early January. According to consultants, petitioners have fair grounds to call upon the Ontario Municipal Board to make council change its electoral system. If council does nothing, the board would most likely hold a hearing if the petition was submitted.

Bossio announces $50,000 for Bancroft Village Playhouse

MP for Hastings-Lennox and Addington Mike Bossio announced March 14 that the Village Playhouse will benefit from $50,000 in federal infrastructure funding to improve their kitchen facilities. He made the announcement on behalf of the Honourable Navdeep Bains, Minister of Innovation, Science, and Economic Development and minister responsible for FedDev Ontario.

Fatal fentanyl reaches Hastings Prince Edward

Illegal fentanyl has been identified in Hastings and Prince Edward counties. Hastings Prince Edward Public Health has released that fentanyl and other illicit drugs containing it have been found in and around the region. The health unit is warning that the drug could increase the rate of fatal overdoses.

Public meets, discusses fear of wastewater hikes

A report on public concerns and ideas for Bancroft’s doubled wastewater rates is being developed.

MPP calls hydro plan ‘expensive scheme’

The Ontario government is predicting electricity bills will drop by 25 per cent on average for all residential customers.

Wollaston gets response from Hydro One

It didn’t take Hydro One long in responding to Wollaston Township’s letter requesting that “they not spray Garlon RTU, or a similar herbicide, within the township boundaries, including township road allowances and township property, for the maintenance of hydro line corridors.”

Council chafes at furthering consultations

Comment form results for Hastings Highlands wards versus at-large voting public information meeting were tabled Feb. 22.

Petition to ensure council doesn’t dump its dump

Wilma Brethour has lived in Bancroft’s Dungannon Ward for more than 30 years. She is fiercely attached to the Dungannon landfil. She doesn’t want it sold, leased, or used to take in other towns’ waste.

Autonomy in living and dying

There is close to an average of one medically assisted death each day in Ontario. Facilities like Quinte Health Care (QHC) have established procedures for accommodating patients seeking assistance in death.

Page Reader Press Enter to Read Page Content Out Loud Press Enter to Pause or Restart Reading Page Content Out Loud Press Enter to Stop Reading Page Content Out Loud Screen Reader Support