Bossio announces $50,000 for Bancroft Village Playhouse

March 16, 2017

The 150th anniversary of confederation is a time to celebrate the places across this great country that unite and connect us in our communities.

MP for Hastings-Lennox and Addington Mike Bossio announced March 14 that the Village Playhouse will benefit from $50,000 in federal infrastructure funding to improve their kitchen facilities. He made the announcement on behalf of the Honourable Navdeep Bains, Minister of Innovation, Science, and Economic Development and minister responsible for FedDev Ontario.

“The Village Playhouse is a cultural jewel that really brings people together in North Hastings, and we want to celebrate that for the 150th anniversary of confederation. The fact that the Playhouse raises money for Hospice really makes me proud of our community. I hope that the improvements to their kitchen facilities will help them have many years of success to come,” said Bossio.

This project is one of over 350 Canada 150 Community Infrastructure Program (CIP 150) projects approved in southern Ontario under the program’s second intake.

“Hospice North Hastings has been operating the Village Playhouse for almost two years now as a way to create a steady revenue stream to provide funds for the end of life care and specialized services we offer in the community. This idea of caring through culture has been a success for us, and with these generous funds we look forward to updating the Playhouse kitchen so that we can improve our guest experience,” said  Heather Brough, Hospice North Hastings co-ordinator and Village Playhouse manager. “The new kitchen allows us to become a premier cultural destination in Bancroft and now we are better positioned to expand with event space for meetings, conferences, and special events like weddings and funerals. Operating a theatre is no easy task but we are committed to offering cultural experiences that will keep patrons coming back again and again. Every bit of support for the Village Playhouse provides more choice for the critically ill in our community. We are truly grateful for this recognition and support.”

With the addition of $44.4 million in supplementary funding announced in Budget 2016, the total CIP 150 allocation for southern Ontario, being delivered by FedDev Ontario, is up to $88.8 million. Over 730 projects have been approved under both intakes.

These projects will allow Canadians to enjoy upgraded community facilities such as parks, trails, cultural and community centres. They will also help to create a lasting legacy as Canada prepares to celebrate the 150th anniversary of Confederation in 2017.

