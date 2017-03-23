Give blood and give back

March 23, 2017

To the Editor,

On behalf of Canadian Blood Services, I’d like to urge the residents of Bancroft to come and join us at our next blood donor clinic.

What many people may not know is that every year, close to 40 per cent of all blood donors stop donating for 12 months or more due to a variety of reasons. Patients do not stop needing blood for various medical conditions. Blood, with its limited shelf life, is in constant demand.

One in two Canadians is eligible to give blood, however, last year only one in 60 eligible people actually donated.

We need your help to collect 72 units of blood from donors at the upcoming Bancroft clinic on Monday, May 8. The clinic is hosted by the Bancroft Royal Legion located at 16 Station Street from 1:30 p.m. 6:30 p.m. It is currently pre-booked with appointments at 65 per cent with 40 open appointments.

I hope that existing donors will keep assisting their neighbours, and hope that local residents will choose to become new donors.

Canadian Blood Services’ clinics operate every other month in our community. I ask you to please make an appointment to give blood by downloading the GiveBlood app, or visiting blood.ca.

Somewhere, a patient and their family will be thankful!

Debbi Barfoot

Territory Manager

Canadian Blood Services