Shamrock Club meets with Bossio

March 23, 2017

By Jake Storey

On March 14, the executive board of the Shamrock Club had a meet and greet with MP Mike Bossio.

The board wanted to thank Bossio personally for helping them with their New Horizons for Seniors Program grant in 2016. He had even called them personally to inform them they had received the grant. With the funding they were given, the Shamrock Club widened their clubroom door for wheelchair access, renovated the bathrooms downstairs and put mirrors in the main hall, to name a few things.

Bossio discussed his plans to further assist the area with the board members. He specifically addressed his goal of lowering hydro rates for rural areas.

“We liked that our MP is hands-on,” said board member Pebbles Boumhour via email. “I think he is going to make living in a rural community better because he is dedicated to helping his rural constituents in and around his riding.”

“Mike told us a cute story about how he got to be known as #HUGSBOSSIO in parliament, because he likes to hug people as well as shake their hands, which I think makes it easier to approach him with problems and concerns.”

Boumhour says that Bossio was impressed with what they had done and appreciative that they were doing so much to help the elderly in the community.

Throughout the week, the Shamrock Club offers the following activities.

Mondays: Bridge at 1 p.m., contact person is June Vance, 613-333-2226; Chair Yoga at 10 p.m., contact person is Jennifer Postma, 613-332-4700 ext. 5.

Wednesdays: Pool at 9 a.m., contact person is Larry Boyle, 613-332-1379; Beginners line dancing at 9:30 a.m., contact person is Yvette Hastrop 613-332-0714; Beginners Tai-Chi at 11:15 a.m., contact person is sandy Zabludofsky 613-921-8584; Bridge at 1 p.m., contact person is Vieno English, 613-332-2196.

Thursdays: Advanced Line Dancing at 9:30 a.m., contact person is Yvette Hastrop 613-332-0714; Chair Yoga at 1 p.m., contact person is Jennifer Postma, 613-332-4700 ext. 5, Beginners Tai-Chi at 3:30 p.m., contact person is sandy Zabludofsky 613-921-8584; Advanced Tai-Chi at 5 p.m., contact person is Sandy Zabludofsky 613-921-8584;

Fridays: Pool at 9 a.m., contact person is Larry Boyle, 613-332-1379; Euchre at 1 p.m., contact person is Mike Dearborn 613-474-1347.

         

