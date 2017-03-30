Maynooth Station group reaching out to MPP

March 30, 2017

To the Editor,

Save the Maynooth Station Action Group Committee representatives Nancy Brookes and Pat St. Louis, spoke with part owner of the station, Hastings County administration personnel Jim Duffin earlier this year. This was to obtain any possible new update to share with the many interested and concerned supporters on the future of the historical building. However, after Duffin made it clear that the status of Hastings County’s longstanding offer to purchase the station building (including the Heritage Trail) remained the same, a new strategy needed to be considered. This offer of purchase from co-owner Infrastructure Ontario, according to the county personnel, would enable the county to be in a better position to take definitive action regarding the future of the station building.

Duffin stated on a positive note that their offer of purchase had not been turned down and, “remains on the table, active, and open for negotiation.” Without any hints from IO as to what, if any, action on their part is being taken causing the hold up; Duffin could only surmise that IO is conducting their due diligence through a survey or a possible study of sort.

It was discussed and agreed that the only positive recourse in light of the lengthy and frustrating time laps, in spite of the community’s best effort to save the station, is to persist in numbers. By asking our provincial government representative Todd Smith to continue representing the concerns of the people and appeal to IO, to come together in good faith with Hastings County and work out a constructive resolution.

Duffin reassuringly confirmed that our provincial representative — Smith, has the obligation and responsibility, as he has done in the past, to represent his constituents in parliament. However, he will do so if he hears from you, the concerned reader.

You can reach Smith, as your provincial representative member of parliament, via: email, by writing a letter, or by calling his office to tell your story; voice your opinion and make yourself heard as to why you think that taking action now to save the station is important. Here are your representative’s contact information: your voice counts!

Email: todd.smithco@pc.ola.org; Mailing Address: Todd Smith, MPP; P.O. Box 575 Belleville, On. K8N 5B2; Toll Free: 1-877-536-6248

Pat St.Louis