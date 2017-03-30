Looking for support to move from Hastings Highlands

March 30, 2017
To the Editor,
After years of heavy taxation and shamefully neglected services by the Township of Hastings Highlands people are looking for better options. The Kamaniskeg Area Property Owners Association has undertaken research into the feasibility of a realignment of a portion of the former Bangor Township with the Township of Madawaska Valley.
This realignment would bring the entire main body of the Kamaniskeg waterway under the same municipal control. It would bring ratepayers who are more geographically and financially tied to the services in Barry’s Bay into that township’s control. Maynooth has little to offer these distant residents who live so far away.
A poling of the KAPOA members who are in Hastings Highlands brought back a 97 per cent finding in favour of pursuing to research this option
KAPOA is now asking residents who are not current KAPOA members to respond and provide their input in the quest to fairer taxation and proper services.
Please send in your response whether you support or do not support amalgamation with Barry’s Bay, with your name and address to:
KAPOA, Box 297, Barry’s Bay Ont., K0J 1B0 or email your response with your name and address to: rockytop695@yahoo.ca.
Ed Kobylka
President KAPOA