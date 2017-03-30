Looking for support to move from Hastings Highlands

Freymond Lumber Ltd. hosted a public information session March 20 for its proposed quarry in Faraday township. Those who attended could inquire on analyses by consultants on visual, hydrogeological, natural environment, archaeological, traffic, blasting and noise impacts to the area and its residents. With the information session complete, the public and agencies can submit letters of support or objection to MNRF until April 3.

Hastings Highlands council has decided council will be elected at-large in 2018. Also see: Capital budget approved; Council increases grant transparency; and Council creates committees.

There was an audience for the meeting of Bancroft council again. In fact, there were two audiences: one in the morning for a presentation against the possible sale or opening up of the Dungannon landfill, and one in the afternoon for the proposed re-zoning of Maple Street.

Wollaston Township council has tidied up a matter from their Jan. 28 meeting where a resolution passed resulted in a letter being written to Hydro One requesting that they not spray Garlon RTU or similar herbicides within the township’s boundary for maintenance of their hydro-line corridors. This action was taken in response to a large delegation by a community advocacy group Citizens for a Better Wollaston (CFBW) which opposes the herbicide spraying.

The Vito’s Pizzeria peewee Jets swept the all-Ontario championship in the third game of a series against the South Huron Sabres on March 18 winning 6-1. Pictured are Jets Ben Landry, Owen Fergusson, Trevor McDowell, Tanner Potts, James Armstrong, Jonathan Young, Brady Hunt, Keegan Anderson, Colson Jenkins, Connor Sobry, Ryker Huygens, Eric Hall, Tyson Carr, Cody Switzer and Phillip Cannon and coaches Shawn Fergusson, Shane Anderson, Tim Jenkins and Bryce Wilson. / SUBMITTED

Following a two-hour trial held at the Ontario Court of Justice in Bancroft on March 14, Wollaston Township Reeve Graham Blair was found guilty of operating a motor vehicle with more than 80 milligrams of alcohol in 100 millilitres of his blood. He had been arrested on Feb. 9, 2016 during a police vehicle check in Wollaston Township.

Municipal staff has drafted a more than $8.7 million operating budget for Hastings Highlands. It includes a small tax increase. Council held public consultations for the operating budget March 8. The operating budget stands apart from the municipality’s capital budget, which will be released later this month.

MP for Hastings-Lennox and Addington Mike Bossio announced March 14 that the Village Playhouse will benefit from $50,000 in federal infrastructure funding to improve their kitchen facilities. He made the announcement on behalf of the Honourable Navdeep Bains, Minister of Innovation, Science, and Economic Development and minister responsible for FedDev Ontario.

Hastings Highlands council met with consultants Gary Davidson and Beate Bowron March 9 to see what could be done to equalize voter parity in Hastings Highlands — Ward 3 has less than half the population of Ward 1 but has the same number of council seats. It was petitioned to change its electoral system to at-large voting, or rework its ward boundaries, in early January. According to consultants, petitioners have fair grounds to call upon the Ontario Municipal Board to make council change its electoral system. If council does nothing, the board would most likely hold a hearing if the petition was submitted.

Illegal fentanyl has been identified in Hastings and Prince Edward counties. Hastings Prince Edward Public Health has released that fentanyl and other illicit drugs containing it have been found in and around the region. The health unit is warning that the drug could increase the rate of fatal overdoses.