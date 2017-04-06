Bancroft one of the best places to visit

By Sarah Sobanski

We did it. We made the list. Expedia’s list that is — lot of talk about lists this week. Expedia.ca posted a Top small towns to visit for a Canada Day getaway late in March and Bancroft made the list. It read:

Sitting on the tip of Hastings County at the south end of Algonquin Park, Bancroft is a tranquil, welcoming, and perfect small town for a summer getaway. For Canada Day, the town is gathering together at York River Millennium Park for a raucous fireworks show taking place at dusk. While you’re in town, take in the quiet atmosphere as you hike, swim, or kayak at Silent Lake Provincial Park. Learn more about Bancroft’s glittering past when you step into the Mineral Museum. And admire the talent of local artists when you see a performance at the Village Playhouse.

On a Facebook page for last year’s Canada Day there’s a list that tallies how big Canada Day is in Bancroft. Last year at Millennium Park there were the opening celebrations, live music, vendors, exhibitors and food. At Riverside Park there was a climbing wall, giant slide, the Bancroft Cruisers, face painting not to mention showcases at local venues all over town. This was followed by fireworks at Foodland later on.

According to the travel blog “there are a few things just as sweet in adulthood as they are in childhood” and I have to agree, Canada Day celebrations do bring back memories. Clamoring up Dad’s shoulders to get a better look through the crowds. Setting up tents, poorly. Watching neighbours on the other side of the lake shoot off fireworks — the sound ricocheted off the lake like cannon fire.

What is Canada Day really about anyway? Yes, especially this year we’ll be celebrating our sovereignty for the 150th time, but July 1 also means summer. Really, what’s better than Bancroft in the summer?

For the outdoors person Bancroft is their oyster: Eagles Nest, High Falls, Vance Trails, Algonquin Park. For the artsy person there’s the Bancroft Art Gallery, Wildewood Gallery in Maynooth and many more not to mention all the studio tours, unique local businesses and much, much more.

Yes, summer, just around the corner and out of the wet of spring. So close in fact that Bancroft This Week is currently developing our Getaway Guide.

While we’re on the subject we could use your help. We’re looking for photos of the area that showcase its potential and beauty. Whether it’s jumping off a bridge into a lake in the area, hanging out at a local café, a bird’s eye view from Eagles Nest, or a hidden gem you sneak away to, I’d love to see it. Send in shots of your favourite events in the area. This can include photos from the Gemboree or Canada Day or whatever else you think Bancroft needs to show off. Just send in your photo with a tagline: where, when and who the photo was taken by.

Let’s make this Canada Day one to remember. Let’s show the world everything we have to offer.