Concern consultants missed things

April 6, 2017

To the Editior,

This article is in response to Sarah Sobanski’s front page report on the public information meeting hosted by the proponent, Freymond Lumber Ltd. and Fowler Construction, and the consultants working on the their behalf, at the Fish and Game Club on March 20. Sarah’s reporting of the presentations was, as always, factual and unbiased. But some of the information (or lack thereof) she was provided with by the proponent and some of his consultants cannot go unchallenged, such as market need for aggregate. Bancroft does not need two more quarries as stated by the proponent. The two existing quarries have reserves left for hundreds of years yet based on current and foreseeable market demand. Environmental impact concerns: the environmental consultant went to great length to talk about the eastern wood-pewee, listed by the province as a species of special concern and the mitigation measures proposed to preserve its habitat. One wonders why the consultant’s report does not list the frequently observed presence of the rusty patched bumble bee (Bombus affinis) in this area, given that it has the status of endangered species. Presumably it was not observed on the site or within 200 metres of the site during the site visits, thus not an issue of concern? The environmental report refers the subject of the risks to groundwater associated with quarry operations to the hydrogeological consultant. The latter’s report conveniently limits its field testing to the site proper and the investigation of the zone of influence to 500 metres beyond the site. No regard is given to the risks of potentially disastrous damage to the water balance of the spring fed lakes within 2.5 kilometres of the site due to blasting. Blasting issue: The representative of Explotech Engineering Ltd., which conducted the blasting analysis, suggested that in 70 years of research there had never been any damage from blasting that was carried out within the provincially set limits for air and ground vibrations. This is a misrepresentation of the true risks of open pit blasting because accidents do and have in fact occurred as a result of violations of regulatory limits due to errors, expediency, carelessness or ignorance by/of blasting contractors, resulting in property damage, injuries and even death caused by fly-rock. This is why the mining industry has developed programs to predict the range of safe zones from fly-rock for persons and equipment based on blast load parameters. Using the same parameters as Explotech used to demonstrate the feasibility of safe blasting in its report, one can calculate the recommended fly-rock safe zone. Using the Terrock R&M model, this safe distance for persons calculates to 700 plus metres. This would put more than 40 residences and businesses and a long stretch of Hwy 62, Bay Lake Road and Gable Road at risk. Given these facts, one must seriously question a report that completely omits to address the No. 1 risk associated with open pit blasting, namely fly-rock. And one must question how open pit blasting can possibly be justified within this populated area.

Peter Wagner on behalf of the Quarry Awareness and Research Group

         

Letters to the Editor

Headline News

Council debates what constitutes a farm animal

Wollaston council grappled with the question of the implications of amending their zoning bylaw, which prohibits livestock or hobby farm use on lots currently zoned as rural residential, and comprising less than 15 acres. The question was raised at a previous meeting by Councillor Dave Naulls who questioned where the line is drawn between what is livestock, and what would be considered as a pet. For example, he noted, pot belly pigs, a pony, or even a few chickens could be considered as pets with an amendment to the current bylaw. In other council news; New community development co-ordinator; Voting methods to be updated; Recorded meetings.

Library CEO is looking for a new home for BPL

Bancroft council finally got to hear some good news last week. It came from the town’s library. Library CEO and head librarian Chris Stephenson — the fourth within less than two years — reported growth in both acquisitions and circulation. In particular, he noted an influx of DVDs from the closing of Mr. Video. The library now has 1,300; in the near future, he expects to have 3,000 titles available. In other council news: Rally contract renewed; New homes and habitats

Sun shines on area employees

The sun is shining on public sector employees in Bancroft and surrounding area. The so-called Sunshine List, which discloses public sector salaries of more than $100,000 a year, was released at the end of March. Hundreds of employees from local school boards, municipalities and health services made the list.

Quarry application well underway

Freymond Lumber Ltd. hosted a public information session March 20 for its proposed quarry in Faraday township. Those who attended could inquire on analyses by consultants on visual, hydrogeological, natural environment, archaeological, traffic, blasting and noise impacts to the area and its residents. With the information session complete, the public and agencies can submit letters of support or objection to MNRF until April 3.

Hastings Highlands approves new voting practices

Hastings Highlands council has decided council will be elected at-large in 2018. Also see: Capital budget approved; Council increases grant transparency; and Council creates committees.

Bancroft council hears from local residents

There was an audience for the meeting of Bancroft council again. In fact, there were two audiences: one in the morning for a presentation against the possible sale or opening up of the Dungannon landfill, and one in the afternoon for the proposed re-zoning of Maple Street.

Wollaston firms up no-spray resolution

Wollaston Township council has tidied up a matter from their Jan. 28 meeting where a resolution passed resulted in a letter being written to Hydro One requesting that they not spray Garlon RTU or similar herbicides within the township’s boundary for maintenance of their hydro-line corridors. This action was taken in response to a large delegation by a community advocacy group Citizens for a Better Wollaston (CFBW) which opposes the herbicide spraying.

Peewee Jets sweep all-Ontarios in three games

The Vito’s Pizzeria peewee Jets swept the all-Ontario championship in the third game of a series against the South Huron Sabres on March 18 winning 6-1. Pictured are Jets Ben Landry, Owen Fergusson, Trevor McDowell, Tanner Potts, James Armstrong, Jonathan Young, Brady Hunt, Keegan Anderson, Colson Jenkins, Connor Sobry, Ryker Huygens, Eric Hall, Tyson Carr, Cody Switzer and Phillip Cannon and coaches Shawn Fergusson, Shane Anderson, Tim Jenkins and Bryce Wilson. / SUBMITTED

Reeve guilty of drinking and driving

Following a two-hour trial held at the Ontario Court of Justice in Bancroft on March 14, Wollaston Township Reeve Graham Blair was found guilty of operating a motor vehicle with more than 80 milligrams of alcohol in 100 millilitres of his blood. He had been arrested on Feb. 9, 2016 during a police vehicle check in Wollaston Township.

Council finishes operating budget

Municipal staff has drafted a more than $8.7 million operating budget for Hastings Highlands. It includes a small tax increase. Council held public consultations for the operating budget March 8. The operating budget stands apart from the municipality’s capital budget, which will be released later this month.

