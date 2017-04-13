Headline News

Mayor takes leave of absence

April 13, 2017

By Tony Pearson

Taking the advice of her doctor and her family, Bancroft Mayor Bernice Jenkins has decided to take some time to rest and restore her health and strength. She will be off for an indefinite period. While she is off-duty, Deputy Mayor Paul Jenkins will take over her functions.

“When I first decided to run for council over a decade ago, I said to my family and to myself that I was willing to invest the time and energy needed to do the job properly, as long as I could give it my best. To deal with the numerous challenges of running a town, keeping it moving forward, and bringing about needed change — all that takes a lot of energy, a lot more than it sometimes appears on the surface,” the mayor stated. “But at some point, age catches up with you, and the wear and tear keeps mounting every year.”

“Bancroft needs 110 per cent from its mayor,” she continued. “While I’m not ready for the nursing home just yet, my batteries aren’t as fully charged as they usually are. A mayor can’t just sit back and give orders. She has to lead by example. That means a lot of research, a lot of discussion, a lot of meetings, a lot of reports and applications, a lot of presentations. It takes a toll. I don’t want to continue the role if I can’t perform as well as I expect of myself and as well as Bancroft residents have a right to expect.”

Jenkins admitted that the stress of attempting to keep together what has frequently been a fractious council hasn’t helped her health and well-being. “I have always expected that council members would show civility and respect to each other and to staff. I may be a dinosaur, but I believe we still need these qualities to meet the serious problems we face. So I hope that council will support Paul. I know staff will step up and assist in every way possible.”

She expressed her hope and trust that progress will continue on the major issues facing the town. “I wish everyone working on behalf of Bancroft all the best of luck in the months ahead. If I can regain the strength and vigor that I’m accustomed to hav[ing], I will rejoin the effort to make Bancroft financially healthy and economically advancing. I’ll weigh things up at a later date. Right now, my doctor threatened that if he saw my car anywhere near town offices, he’d call the OPP to remove me.”

Acting Mayor Paul Jenkins, on behalf of council, wished the mayor the best. “She can take all the time she needs. Family and health are the most important things.” As for his new role, he stated that he was looking forward to it, although it will mean a lot more extra work. “But I’m expecting to get lots of support from my fellow councillors and town staff.”

Looking ahead, Mayor Jenkins noted that her attachment to Bancroft remains strong. “There’s one thing I am certain of,” she added. “Whatever happens, Bancroft’s future will always be in my thoughts and Bancroft’s well-being will always be in my heart.”

         

facebooktwittergoogle_plusmail

Letters to the Editor

Headline News

Wollaston receives conflict resolution report

Wollaston council received its requested mediation and conflict resolution report, prepared by Fournier Consulting Services, April 6. In February, council had requested mediation assistance to help them and township staff get back on track in a more productive and effective manner. The consultant, Stephen Fournier, conducted one-on-one interviews with all members of council and staff, as well as the former Deputy-reeve and fire chief, to prepare the report delivered. Following the special public meeting, Fournier said he would also be conducting private mediation for unnamed persons.

Mayor takes leave of absence

Taking the advice of her doctor and her family, Bancroft Mayor Bernice Jenkins has decided to take some time to rest and restore her health and strength. She will be off for an indefinite period. While she is off-duty, Deputy Mayor Paul Jenkins will take over her functions.

Man dies in house fire

Just after 4 a.m. April 8, local OPP and emergency services were dispatched to a structure fire on Kamaniskeg Lake Road in Hastings Highlands.

Council debates what constitutes a farm animal

Wollaston council grappled with the question of the implications of amending their zoning bylaw, which prohibits livestock or hobby farm use on lots currently zoned as rural residential, and comprising less than 15 acres. The question was raised at a previous meeting by Councillor Dave Naulls who questioned where the line is drawn between what is livestock, and what would be considered as a pet. For example, he noted, pot belly pigs, a pony, or even a few chickens could be considered as pets with an amendment to the current bylaw. In other council news; New community development co-ordinator; Voting methods to be updated; Recorded meetings.

Library CEO is looking for a new home for BPL

Bancroft council finally got to hear some good news last week. It came from the town’s library. Library CEO and head librarian Chris Stephenson — the fourth within less than two years — reported growth in both acquisitions and circulation. In particular, he noted an influx of DVDs from the closing of Mr. Video. The library now has 1,300; in the near future, he expects to have 3,000 titles available. In other council news: Rally contract renewed; New homes and habitats

Sun shines on area employees

The sun is shining on public sector employees in Bancroft and surrounding area. The so-called Sunshine List, which discloses public sector salaries of more than $100,000 a year, was released at the end of March. Hundreds of employees from local school boards, municipalities and health services made the list.

Quarry application well underway

Freymond Lumber Ltd. hosted a public information session March 20 for its proposed quarry in Faraday township. Those who attended could inquire on analyses by consultants on visual, hydrogeological, natural environment, archaeological, traffic, blasting and noise impacts to the area and its residents. With the information session complete, the public and agencies can submit letters of support or objection to MNRF until April 3.

Hastings Highlands approves new voting practices

Hastings Highlands council has decided council will be elected at-large in 2018. Also see: Capital budget approved; Council increases grant transparency; and Council creates committees.

Bancroft council hears from local residents

There was an audience for the meeting of Bancroft council again. In fact, there were two audiences: one in the morning for a presentation against the possible sale or opening up of the Dungannon landfill, and one in the afternoon for the proposed re-zoning of Maple Street.

Wollaston firms up no-spray resolution

Wollaston Township council has tidied up a matter from their Jan. 28 meeting where a resolution passed resulted in a letter being written to Hydro One requesting that they not spray Garlon RTU or similar herbicides within the township’s boundary for maintenance of their hydro-line corridors. This action was taken in response to a large delegation by a community advocacy group Citizens for a Better Wollaston (CFBW) which opposes the herbicide spraying.

Page Reader Press Enter to Read Page Content Out Loud Press Enter to Pause or Restart Reading Page Content Out Loud Press Enter to Stop Reading Page Content Out Loud Screen Reader Support