Letters

Arresting arrears in Hastings Highlands

April 13, 2017

To the Editor,

Now that 2016 is in the books it’s a good time to look at how we are doing on tax arrears, a subject we have been deeply concerned about for the past couple of years.

We didn’t make real progress in total arrears in 2016, as we did in 2015 when our arrears fell from just over $2 million in 2014 (our worst performance ever) to $1.8 million in 2015 — where they stayed in 2016.

Another good measure of arrears is how old they are. In other words, even if your arrears stay at $1.8 million, if they are more current then they are more likely to be collected. Of the $2 million at year-end 2014, 55 per cent was over two years in arrears. Now, by 2016 year-end, those in the oldest category had dropped to 49 per cent. So progress has been achieved with the most delinquent taxpayers. Still at Dec. 31, one third of taxes due in 2016 were unpaid.

Our treasurer David Stewart did a good job at the latest budget meeting for 2017 explaining that regardless of arrears, we must pay the county and the province their shares of taxes charged on time; they make no allowances for arrears. So we have a line of credit of $1 million which we use to make up the shortfall.

Another way to measure arrears is comparison with our neighbouring municipalities. Measuring arrears as a percentage of municipal tax revenue is how I prefer to do it. For Hastings Highlands (HH) our year-end 2016 arrears as a percentage of our tax revenues were 27 per cent, down from 35 per cent at year-end 2014. But consider these most recent audited results: Bancroft 25 per cent, Faraday 15 per cent, Madawaska Valley 19 per cent, North Kawartha 16 per cent, and Carlow/Mayo 24 per cent. Only Highlands East at 29 per cent turned in a worse performance than HH.

Now we should have a goal in the 15 per cent range if we want to be “best in class,” which would mean an arrears reduction of $600,000 and a significant saving in operating loans at a time when short term borrowing costs are creeping up.

Remember that loan interest to cover unpaid taxes costs us all.

If this concerns you, talk to your councillor or the mayor about their goals for arrears in HH for 2017.

Bill Cheshire, Baptiste Lake

         

Letters to the Editor

Headline News

Wollaston receives conflict resolution report

Wollaston council received its requested mediation and conflict resolution report, prepared by Fournier Consulting Services, April 6. In February, council had requested mediation assistance to help them and township staff get back on track in a more productive and effective manner. The consultant, Stephen Fournier, conducted one-on-one interviews with all members of council and staff, as well as the former Deputy-reeve and fire chief, to prepare the report delivered. Following the special public meeting, Fournier said he would also be conducting private mediation for unnamed persons.

Mayor takes leave of absence

Taking the advice of her doctor and her family, Bancroft Mayor Bernice Jenkins has decided to take some time to rest and restore her health and strength. She will be off for an indefinite period. While she is off-duty, Deputy Mayor Paul Jenkins will take over her functions.

Man dies in house fire

Just after 4 a.m. April 8, local OPP and emergency services were dispatched to a structure fire on Kamaniskeg Lake Road in Hastings Highlands.

Council debates what constitutes a farm animal

Wollaston council grappled with the question of the implications of amending their zoning bylaw, which prohibits livestock or hobby farm use on lots currently zoned as rural residential, and comprising less than 15 acres. The question was raised at a previous meeting by Councillor Dave Naulls who questioned where the line is drawn between what is livestock, and what would be considered as a pet. For example, he noted, pot belly pigs, a pony, or even a few chickens could be considered as pets with an amendment to the current bylaw. In other council news; New community development co-ordinator; Voting methods to be updated; Recorded meetings.

Library CEO is looking for a new home for BPL

Bancroft council finally got to hear some good news last week. It came from the town’s library. Library CEO and head librarian Chris Stephenson — the fourth within less than two years — reported growth in both acquisitions and circulation. In particular, he noted an influx of DVDs from the closing of Mr. Video. The library now has 1,300; in the near future, he expects to have 3,000 titles available. In other council news: Rally contract renewed; New homes and habitats

Sun shines on area employees

The sun is shining on public sector employees in Bancroft and surrounding area. The so-called Sunshine List, which discloses public sector salaries of more than $100,000 a year, was released at the end of March. Hundreds of employees from local school boards, municipalities and health services made the list.

Quarry application well underway

Freymond Lumber Ltd. hosted a public information session March 20 for its proposed quarry in Faraday township. Those who attended could inquire on analyses by consultants on visual, hydrogeological, natural environment, archaeological, traffic, blasting and noise impacts to the area and its residents. With the information session complete, the public and agencies can submit letters of support or objection to MNRF until April 3.

Hastings Highlands approves new voting practices

Hastings Highlands council has decided council will be elected at-large in 2018. Also see: Capital budget approved; Council increases grant transparency; and Council creates committees.

Bancroft council hears from local residents

There was an audience for the meeting of Bancroft council again. In fact, there were two audiences: one in the morning for a presentation against the possible sale or opening up of the Dungannon landfill, and one in the afternoon for the proposed re-zoning of Maple Street.

Wollaston firms up no-spray resolution

Wollaston Township council has tidied up a matter from their Jan. 28 meeting where a resolution passed resulted in a letter being written to Hydro One requesting that they not spray Garlon RTU or similar herbicides within the township’s boundary for maintenance of their hydro-line corridors. This action was taken in response to a large delegation by a community advocacy group Citizens for a Better Wollaston (CFBW) which opposes the herbicide spraying.

