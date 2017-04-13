General News

Next week last chance to get vaccinated

April 13, 2017

By Sarah Sobanski

More than 1,000 students in Hastings and Prince Edward counties need to get vaccinated.

Hastings Prince Edward Public Health issued suspension notices to 1,400 students early in March. The notices were issued to both elementary and high school students.

Program manager for the health unit Bill Sherlock said the number of students is equivalent to almost an entire grade across the counties.

“[It’s] about the same as we’ve had in previous years, but it’s a large number of the population,” said Sherlock. “Hastings Prince Edward Public Health has [about] 1,500 students in every grade and every year for high schools and seven-year-olds.”

According to a press release by the health unit vaccine-preventable diseases, such as measles, mumps and whooping cough, are still a threat. They continue to infect children, resulting in hospitalizations every year.

The health unit stated students have to provide updated immunization records, conscientious objections or medical exemptions to the health unit before April 21 to avoid suspension.

Sherlock explained it’s important for students to get immunized to protect those who can’t. Around one per cent of students can’t get vaccinated due to medical complications. Another two to three per cent are objectors.

The suspensions are a way of getting the larger populations of students vaccinated.

“If you just send reminders parents won’t get their children immunized,” said Sherlock. “We’re trying to protect those that are vulnerable.”

The health unit is providing additional vaccinations clinics to give children the opportunity to get immunized before the end of April. There will be one at North Hastings High School April 20 and another at 1 Manor Lane April 21. More information on the clinics can be found at www.hpepublichealth.ca.

         

Letters to the Editor

Headline News

Wollaston receives conflict resolution report

Wollaston council received its requested mediation and conflict resolution report, prepared by Fournier Consulting Services, April 6. In February, council had requested mediation assistance to help them and township staff get back on track in a more productive and effective manner. The consultant, Stephen Fournier, conducted one-on-one interviews with all members of council and staff, as well as the former Deputy-reeve and fire chief, to prepare the report delivered. Following the special public meeting, Fournier said he would also be conducting private mediation for unnamed persons.

Mayor takes leave of absence

Taking the advice of her doctor and her family, Bancroft Mayor Bernice Jenkins has decided to take some time to rest and restore her health and strength. She will be off for an indefinite period. While she is off-duty, Deputy Mayor Paul Jenkins will take over her functions.

Man dies in house fire

Just after 4 a.m. April 8, local OPP and emergency services were dispatched to a structure fire on Kamaniskeg Lake Road in Hastings Highlands.

Council debates what constitutes a farm animal

Wollaston council grappled with the question of the implications of amending their zoning bylaw, which prohibits livestock or hobby farm use on lots currently zoned as rural residential, and comprising less than 15 acres. The question was raised at a previous meeting by Councillor Dave Naulls who questioned where the line is drawn between what is livestock, and what would be considered as a pet. For example, he noted, pot belly pigs, a pony, or even a few chickens could be considered as pets with an amendment to the current bylaw. In other council news; New community development co-ordinator; Voting methods to be updated; Recorded meetings.

Library CEO is looking for a new home for BPL

Bancroft council finally got to hear some good news last week. It came from the town’s library. Library CEO and head librarian Chris Stephenson — the fourth within less than two years — reported growth in both acquisitions and circulation. In particular, he noted an influx of DVDs from the closing of Mr. Video. The library now has 1,300; in the near future, he expects to have 3,000 titles available. In other council news: Rally contract renewed; New homes and habitats

Sun shines on area employees

The sun is shining on public sector employees in Bancroft and surrounding area. The so-called Sunshine List, which discloses public sector salaries of more than $100,000 a year, was released at the end of March. Hundreds of employees from local school boards, municipalities and health services made the list.

Quarry application well underway

Freymond Lumber Ltd. hosted a public information session March 20 for its proposed quarry in Faraday township. Those who attended could inquire on analyses by consultants on visual, hydrogeological, natural environment, archaeological, traffic, blasting and noise impacts to the area and its residents. With the information session complete, the public and agencies can submit letters of support or objection to MNRF until April 3.

Hastings Highlands approves new voting practices

Hastings Highlands council has decided council will be elected at-large in 2018. Also see: Capital budget approved; Council increases grant transparency; and Council creates committees.

Bancroft council hears from local residents

There was an audience for the meeting of Bancroft council again. In fact, there were two audiences: one in the morning for a presentation against the possible sale or opening up of the Dungannon landfill, and one in the afternoon for the proposed re-zoning of Maple Street.

Wollaston firms up no-spray resolution

Wollaston Township council has tidied up a matter from their Jan. 28 meeting where a resolution passed resulted in a letter being written to Hydro One requesting that they not spray Garlon RTU or similar herbicides within the township’s boundary for maintenance of their hydro-line corridors. This action was taken in response to a large delegation by a community advocacy group Citizens for a Better Wollaston (CFBW) which opposes the herbicide spraying.

