Small schools and libraries discussed in Wollaston

April 20, 2017

By Jim Eadie

The future of small North Hastings public schools, and their impact on community development and growth came up several times during the Wollaston Township regular council meeting on April 11. Local schools have received a reprieve from the threat of closure by the Hastings and Prince Edward District School Board, but only for this round of reviews.

“We are still under the gun regarding school closures,” said Cathy Trimble, speaking on behalf of the North Hastings Economic Development Committee (NHEDC). “We have to be always vigilant.”

In Carlow Mayo, the library is located within Hermon Public School. Trimble noted the effort there to obtain a 3D printer, supported by MP Mike Bossio who is helping to obtain a possible federal Innovation Grant for the project.

“Larger libraries in the city have these,” she said. “So should we.”

An important component supporting the NHEDC vision for a prosperous North Hastings that fosters sustainable economic and community development is retaining those smaller schools as community hubs.

“Our goal is no closures of elementary schools,” she said. “We will work to keep elementary schools open in North Hastings. They attract families with young children to move here.”

In the gallery and listening carefully was Colin Slade, chairperson of the new Wollaston library board, along with three board members. Their library is located in a portable on the Coe Hill Public School property.

“We desperately need a building,” Slade told council. “I have been looking at other libraries, and I think we have some investments set aside. We don’t even have a washroom.”

Township treasurer Verna Brundage noted that she is in discussions with the school board with the hope to move the Wollaston Public Library into the Coe Hill Public School building.

“Trillium [grant program] has opportunities for libraries,” she said, “but we need to get plans together with the school first.”

Slade thanked council for quickly establishing the new library board.

“The learning curve was steep, and there is a huge amount to do,” he said. “We have had six meetings in three months for a total of 17 hours. As obliged by law, we completed our policies and procedures, and now have a draft strategic plan. Our library has an important role as a community hub. Twenty-three per cent of the population do not have the Internet. The library is a safe and stimulating place for children. It makes for a vibrant community, and attracts people to our community.”

Slade noted that seasonal residents and campground folks “use the library a lot in the summer.”

“Our after-school program is so successful … there are 22 participants … it has outgrown the library,” he said. “We are now working with the library, school board and the township to use the community centre. North Hastings Children’s Centre program uses the library, which exposes children and parents to the library. Friends of the Wollaston Library, started in 2008, works to increase visibility of the library, develop it as a vibrant community resource, and promote lifelong learning. We hope in the future to reach out more to teenagers, and digital literacy for seniors. It is our wee library with heart.”

Slade presented the proposed library budget for consideration by council. It is expected to be discussed at the special council draft operating budget meeting to be held at the Coe Hill Legion hall on April 18.

Bancroft council faces new costs

Bancroft council took place last week without a familiar face. As previously reported in Bancroft This Week, Mayor Bernice Jenkins is taking an indeterminate leave of absence. Paul Jenkins has become the acting mayor. In other council notes; Budget meeting set; Surplus properties put up for sale; Bancroft election will not have online voting; Council recommends collaboration for Club 580 plan; Town considers better ways to get the word out; Muncipal assessment costs town; Water and sewage contract proposals due April 19.

Choices valued for contribution

Anyone attending physiotherapy at the North Hastings Hospital will now be visiting the Volunteers of Choices Thrift Store Physiotherapy Department.

Wollaston receives conflict resolution report

Wollaston council received its requested mediation and conflict resolution report, prepared by Fournier Consulting Services, April 6. In February, council had requested mediation assistance to help them and township staff get back on track in a more productive and effective manner. The consultant, Stephen Fournier, conducted one-on-one interviews with all members of council and staff, as well as the former Deputy-reeve and fire chief, to prepare the report delivered. Following the special public meeting, Fournier said he would also be conducting private mediation for unnamed persons.

Mayor takes leave of absence

Taking the advice of her doctor and her family, Bancroft Mayor Bernice Jenkins has decided to take some time to rest and restore her health and strength. She will be off for an indefinite period. While she is off-duty, Deputy Mayor Paul Jenkins will take over her functions.

Man dies in house fire

Just after 4 a.m. April 8, local OPP and emergency services were dispatched to a structure fire on Kamaniskeg Lake Road in Hastings Highlands.

Council debates what constitutes a farm animal

Wollaston council grappled with the question of the implications of amending their zoning bylaw, which prohibits livestock or hobby farm use on lots currently zoned as rural residential, and comprising less than 15 acres. The question was raised at a previous meeting by Councillor Dave Naulls who questioned where the line is drawn between what is livestock, and what would be considered as a pet. For example, he noted, pot belly pigs, a pony, or even a few chickens could be considered as pets with an amendment to the current bylaw. In other council news; New community development co-ordinator; Voting methods to be updated; Recorded meetings.

Library CEO is looking for a new home for BPL

Bancroft council finally got to hear some good news last week. It came from the town’s library. Library CEO and head librarian Chris Stephenson — the fourth within less than two years — reported growth in both acquisitions and circulation. In particular, he noted an influx of DVDs from the closing of Mr. Video. The library now has 1,300; in the near future, he expects to have 3,000 titles available. In other council news: Rally contract renewed; New homes and habitats

Sun shines on area employees

The sun is shining on public sector employees in Bancroft and surrounding area. The so-called Sunshine List, which discloses public sector salaries of more than $100,000 a year, was released at the end of March. Hundreds of employees from local school boards, municipalities and health services made the list.

Quarry application well underway

Freymond Lumber Ltd. hosted a public information session March 20 for its proposed quarry in Faraday township. Those who attended could inquire on analyses by consultants on visual, hydrogeological, natural environment, archaeological, traffic, blasting and noise impacts to the area and its residents. With the information session complete, the public and agencies can submit letters of support or objection to MNRF until April 3.

