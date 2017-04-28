Commentary

Wheels, Water and Wings plans underway

April 28, 2017

By Jody Didier, executive officer BBIA

Mina Yohanna, pharmacist and owner of Bancroft’s IDA, has agreed to being a major sponsor for the 2017 Wheels, Water and Wings (WWW) festival. This will be the third consecutive year that Yohanna has generously supported activities for the weekend-long festival, scheduled for July 7, 8 and 9 in Bancroft.

The IDA is located at 90 Hastings Street North — directly adjacent to the hub of festival happenings. Each IDA pharmacy offers some unique areas of services and specialities and this year, responding a local need, Yohanna opened a walk-in clinic at the Bancroft location. While most of the shop is open from 8:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. on Saturdays, and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sundays, the clinic is open Monday to Friday from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m.

Without the IDA’s generous contribution, WWW would not be possible. Our IDA frequently features exciting in-store giveaways, showing us why they are known as our friendly neighbourhood pharmacy. Follow them on Facebook to find out more about their promotions, announcements and in-store events with special giveaways @bancroftidadrugmart.

Boyer Chevrolet, Buick, GMC (Bancroft), is also a major sponsor of the WWW for the third consecutive year. Located at 29668 Hwy 62 in Bird’s Creek, the Boyer Auto Group has been serving communities like Bancroft since 1981. In addition to featuring an extensive inventory of new and used cars, trucks and SUVs, Boyer offers financing, service, accessories and parts.

The Boyer Auto Group was founded in Apsley. It’s a family owned and operated business that’s community minded and committed to building lifetime relationships with their customers. The atmosphere at the Bancroft dealership is friendly, the staff welcoming you like family and they provide exceptional service and quality work, too. They are open Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. until 6 p.m., Saturdays until 1 p.m.

2017 marks the sixth anniversary of the festival. It will open at 6 p.m. on Friday, July 7. The BBIA organizes the hub activities, which include a midway (wristbands will be sold on site), various vendors, a motorcycle show and shine and free concerts. Other groups organize activities outside of the hub.

This year, activities include the annual Friday evening Bancroft Cruiser’s car club show on Hastings Street (www.bancroftcruisers.ca).

Saturday/Sunday’s York River Paddle Challenge — an Ontario Marathon Canoe and Kayak Racing Association sanctioned event hosted by Bancroft Community Transit  (www.bancroftcommunitytransit.com).

The annual Soap Box Derby is hosted by Bancroft’s Knights of Columbus at 11 a.m. Saturday on Flint Street.

The annual Fly-In Breakfast at Jack Brown Airport on Sunday from 8 a.m until noon, a fundraiser hosted by The Bancroft Flying Club (www.bancroftflyingclub.ca). Aircraft fly in from all across Ontario and the community is invited to go out and enjoy pancakes, sausage, orange juice, coffee and real maple syrup from local producers.

Once finalized, details and the schedule will be posted on the BBIA website www.bancroftbia.com and on the Facebook page @BancroftBIA.

Attendees are advised to bring a lawn chair and umbrella — for sun or showers.  The turn out was terrific in 2015, in spite of blazing sun and scorching temperatures.  Attendance was great again last year — despite thunder, lightning and downpours — proving that nothing can dampen the spirit of our community and visitors from the surrounding area.

If you, (or your group or association), would like sponsor or donate funds to help support the festival, or host an activity, or volunteer time, please email the BBIA at bancroftbia@gmail.com.

We would like to thank the many businesses and sponsors who have made this event possible through their generosity. WWW is a community festival, funded entirely by donations made by people like you.

Mark your calendars for the second weekend in July. This is a festival you won’t want to miss!

         

