Grandpa of soccer challenges you

April 28, 2017

To the Editor,

This is a challenge from the grandpa of soccer. The Bancroft Football (soccer) Club needs you to sign up.

Stop. Don’t form any kind of answer in your mind before you hear me out.

I will be 67 at the beginning of this season. Yes, I play soccer, and no, I have not been playing since I was an ankle-biter.

As a young person, I was too embarrassed to play in sports because of my lack of co-ordination. However, when I was 40, I was encouraged by my friend Dr. Bob Van Oppen to come out and give it a try.

I was not very good, but I found everyone welcoming, helpful, and encouraging. Over the years, I have developed into a somewhat decent defense man, and when I have flubbed it, no one has ever put me down. They have always encouraged me. The camaraderie is great. Sure beats trying to stay fit with a “dread” mill. To join my division, the “Geriatrics,” you must be 16 (LOL,) or older. There is a co-ed league and a womens league.

You don’t have to be talented, but determination and grit are a must. Please check out the Bancroft Football Club online. Come and join me on the field!

Jake Pothaar

Highland Grove