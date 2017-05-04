Man pleads guilty in child pornography case

A 28-year-old Cardiff man charged with possessing and making available child pornography has plead guilty.

Bancroft’s community futures corporation is investing close to $90,000 into local health care.

Wollaston council heard a couple of interesting proposals from residents at its April 25 regular meeting.

At last week’s meeting of Bancroft town council, councillors got their first look at the draft 2017 budget. Actually, they looked at two budget proposals, both developed by town staff. According to acting treasurer Arthur Smith, the first represented “what administration feels is needed to meet the current expectations and service levels for the town.” The price tag for this budget was given as a 14 per cent tax increase. In other council notes; Arena roof in progress, fees increase; New area initiatives on the way; Mail-in voting gets green light.

Wollaston Township council held a special public meeting to present their draft operating budget for 2017-’18, which drew a sizeable turnout at the Coe Hill Legion hall on April 18.

Council has officially released its five-year capital roads plan. In other council notes: Senior of the Year nominated, HPEDSB chair to visit council and Council considering harsher penalties for illegal activities.

At the Dungannon Recreation Centre in L’Amble on April 23, a full hall made their feelings clear about a number of issues facing Bancroft — chiefly, that they are strongly opposed to the sale of the Dungannon landfill.

Bancroft council took place last week without a familiar face. As previously reported in Bancroft This Week, Mayor Bernice Jenkins is taking an indeterminate leave of absence. Paul Jenkins has become the acting mayor. In other council notes; Budget meeting set; Surplus properties put up for sale; Bancroft election will not have online voting; Council recommends collaboration for Club 580 plan; Town considers better ways to get the word out; Muncipal assessment costs town; Water and sewage contract proposals due April 19.

The future of small North Hastings public schools, and their impact on community development and growth came up several times during the Wollaston Township regular council meeting on April 11. Local schools have received a reprieve from the threat of closure by the Hastings and Prince Edward District School Board, but only for this round of reviews.

Anyone attending physiotherapy at the North Hastings Hospital will now be visiting the Volunteers of Choices Thrift Store Physiotherapy Department.