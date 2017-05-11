General News

New trees for Bancroft park

May 11, 2017

By Jake Storey

To celebrate Arbour Day, representatives from Hydro One’s forestry department planted a pair of small maple trees in Bancroft’s Millennium Park. In addition, they handed out ready-to-plant saplings to visitors, free of charge in order to spread the green for spring.

There were more than 100 white spruce saplings given out to more than 30 people throughout the day.

According to Clay Ives, a Hydro One representative at the park, teams like his visited more than 30 locations in Ontario this year, in honour of Arbour Day. “Every year, all around the world, we celebrate Arbour Day and it’s the celebration of trees that obviously give us oxygen and provide a million different things that we need. Ecology, food, places for birds and animals to live,” said Ives. Ives has performed this task in the area every year for the past decade.

In previous years, the event has been held at a local public school where trees are given to the children. “When we go to a school, it’s great. There’s a whole presentation that goes on about the importance of trees and the roles they play in our eco-system. They provide the livelihood for a lot of our communities, because logging is a job for a lot of people around here. We also talk about electrical safety awareness when there’s downed power lines.”

This year the decision was made to donate trees to the local park instead. Ives said that as they had been trimming out the town of Bancroft this year, as a means to keep the power lines safe and maintained, it felt like the best option. “Every year we try to plant trees in the community where we have done the work. Normally we do a public school but this year we thought it was fitting to give back to the community and let people know that we do love trees. So that was our way of letting people know that we don’t just cut down trees for the fun of it and we want to put some trees back into the community,” said Ives.

The team stressed that although the removal of trees and vegetation is a major part of their job, the do their best to leave trees where they are. Preventative maintenance is necessary for safe and reliable power. “We do understand that there has to be sort of a beautification of Bancroft as well, so we do our best to leave trees around the hydro lines but trim them every eight to 10 years. We hope that these trees last here for years and become a nice part of the community,” said Ives.

With each tree given away, came an advisory. Don’t plant the trees around power lines, or they’ll just make more trouble for later. “When we give the trees away, we tell everyone that there’s a right tree for the right place,” said Ives.

         

Letters to the Editor

Headline News

Area navigates flood warnings

Bancroft and surrounding area residents were on edge as the region saw multiple rainstorms through the beginning of May.

Council bans flying lanterns

Flying lanterns are no longer allowed in Hastings Highlands.

Man pleads guilty in child pornography case

A 28-year-old Cardiff man charged with possessing and making available child pornography has plead guilty.

Bancroft Family Health Team expanding area care

Bancroft’s community futures corporation is investing close to $90,000 into local health care.

Public art project proposed for Coe Hill

Wollaston council heard a couple of interesting proposals from residents at its April 25 regular meeting.

Bancroft releases draft budget

At last week’s meeting of Bancroft town council, councillors got their first look at the draft 2017 budget. Actually, they looked at two budget proposals, both developed by town staff. According to acting treasurer Arthur Smith, the first represented “what administration feels is needed to meet the current expectations and service levels for the town.” The price tag for this budget was given as a 14 per cent tax increase. In other council notes; Arena roof in progress, fees increase; New area initiatives on the way; Mail-in voting gets green light.

Budget for Wollaston to be debated

Wollaston Township council held a special public meeting to present their draft operating budget for 2017-’18, which drew a sizeable turnout at the Coe Hill Legion hall on April 18.

Hastings Highlands releases roads plan

Council has officially released its five-year capital roads plan. In other council notes: Senior of the Year nominated, HPEDSB chair to visit council and Council considering harsher penalties for illegal activities.

Dump draws heated discussion

At the Dungannon Recreation Centre in L’Amble on April 23, a full hall made their feelings clear about a number of issues facing Bancroft — chiefly, that they are strongly opposed to the sale of the Dungannon landfill.

Bancroft council faces new costs

Bancroft council took place last week without a familiar face. As previously reported in Bancroft This Week, Mayor Bernice Jenkins is taking an indeterminate leave of absence. Paul Jenkins has become the acting mayor. In other council notes; Budget meeting set; Surplus properties put up for sale; Bancroft election will not have online voting; Council recommends collaboration for Club 580 plan; Town considers better ways to get the word out; Muncipal assessment costs town; Water and sewage contract proposals due April 19.

