Letters

Kudos to Hastings Highlands council

May 19, 2017

To the Editor,

After  navigating around the deep potholes on South Baptiste Lake Road in the rain, the deplorable condition of this road speaks for itself.

Unbeknownst to me, the issues on South Baptiste Lake Road was addressed by Hastings Highlands council at its April 19 council meeting. In a motion by Councillor Alex Walder, seconded by Councillor Hald Robinson, council voted to approve major road work “in the causeway area” of  South Baptiste Lake Road this year!

It appears close to $150,000 will be spent on this road with up to $100,000 taken from reserves.

Residents will be pleased to learn of council’s new (unplanned) decision to replace at least part of our “Apatchy Road” with new pavement. According to council discussion April 19, “This job is too big to be completed in-house, and tenders have been sent out with a return date by May 11.”

Kudos to council for recognizing the need for repair to a main thoroughfare this year, especially since work on this road was not scheduled until the year 2020.

At the  April 19 meeting, council also discussed the five year road work plan, where just under $1 million will be spent on roads in  2017.

In future, if council wishes to relay timely and accurate reporting of new motions that have a direct impact on ratepayers, they could consider sending out their own press release to newspapers. This would not only guarantee timely receipt for publication, but present full and accurate reports of council’s motions — leaving no room for misinformation, or untimely speculation of important issues by anyone.

Councillor Walder suggests to avoid errors people should read the council minutes first. As anyone who has tried knows, timely access to council minutes is frustratingly not dependable; often not even available in time for newspaper deadlines.

Thus, to whom this may concern, kindly accept my apology. But I must confess, for the first time in my life, I am happy to be wrong!

Lorraine Fell

         

facebooktwittergoogle_plusmail

Letters to the Editor

Headline News

School board action trouble for thrift shop

Wollaston township council learned during the May 9 regular meeting that the Hastings and Prince Edward District School Board (HPEDSB) will not renew the lease for the “Little White School House” in Coe Hill, which for many years has been the home of the Coe Hill Community Thrift Shop

Bancroft presents budget to public, taxes to rise 2.11 per cent

A full house attended the town’s presentation Tuesday, May 16. The proposed tax rate has changed. Goals have been set to develop town growth and cut debt in half by the mid 2020s​. The town will not be rolling back water and wastewater rates in the near future.

Hydro rates will ‘skyrocket:’ MPP

The province has brought forward legislation for its promised​ hydro bill reduction​​, ​but other provincial party representatives aren’t lining up behind it.

Area navigates flood warnings

Bancroft and surrounding area residents were on edge as the region saw multiple rainstorms through the beginning of May.

Ontario investing in area hospitals

The province is investing more than $3 million in Quinte Health Care.

Council bans flying lanterns

Flying lanterns are no longer allowed in Hastings Highlands.

Man pleads guilty in child pornography case

A 28-year-old Cardiff man charged with possessing and making available child pornography has plead guilty.

Bancroft Family Health Team expanding area care

Bancroft’s community futures corporation is investing close to $90,000 into local health care.

Public art project proposed for Coe Hill

Wollaston council heard a couple of interesting proposals from residents at its April 25 regular meeting.

Bancroft releases draft budget

At last week’s meeting of Bancroft town council, councillors got their first look at the draft 2017 budget. Actually, they looked at two budget proposals, both developed by town staff. According to acting treasurer Arthur Smith, the first represented “what administration feels is needed to meet the current expectations and service levels for the town.” The price tag for this budget was given as a 14 per cent tax increase. In other council notes; Arena roof in progress, fees increase; New area initiatives on the way; Mail-in voting gets green light.

Page Reader Press Enter to Read Page Content Out Loud Press Enter to Pause or Restart Reading Page Content Out Loud Press Enter to Stop Reading Page Content Out Loud Screen Reader Support