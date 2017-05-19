Kudos to Hastings Highlands council

May 19, 2017

To the Editor,

After navigating around the deep potholes on South Baptiste Lake Road in the rain, the deplorable condition of this road speaks for itself.

Unbeknownst to me, the issues on South Baptiste Lake Road was addressed by Hastings Highlands council at its April 19 council meeting. In a motion by Councillor Alex Walder, seconded by Councillor Hald Robinson, council voted to approve major road work “in the causeway area” of South Baptiste Lake Road this year!

It appears close to $150,000 will be spent on this road with up to $100,000 taken from reserves.

Residents will be pleased to learn of council’s new (unplanned) decision to replace at least part of our “Apatchy Road” with new pavement. According to council discussion April 19, “This job is too big to be completed in-house, and tenders have been sent out with a return date by May 11.”

Kudos to council for recognizing the need for repair to a main thoroughfare this year, especially since work on this road was not scheduled until the year 2020.

At the April 19 meeting, council also discussed the five year road work plan, where just under $1 million will be spent on roads in 2017.

In future, if council wishes to relay timely and accurate reporting of new motions that have a direct impact on ratepayers, they could consider sending out their own press release to newspapers. This would not only guarantee timely receipt for publication, but present full and accurate reports of council’s motions — leaving no room for misinformation, or untimely speculation of important issues by anyone.

Councillor Walder suggests to avoid errors people should read the council minutes first. As anyone who has tried knows, timely access to council minutes is frustratingly not dependable; often not even available in time for newspaper deadlines.

Thus, to whom this may concern, kindly accept my apology. But I must confess, for the first time in my life, I am happy to be wrong!

Lorraine Fell