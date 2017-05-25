Session to discuss opioid overdose prevention

May 25, 2017

By Sarah Sobanski

Parents can learn about the dangers of opioids found in their communities this coming Tuesday.

Hastings Prince Edward Public Health (HPEPH) is hosting an opioid information session at Club 580 on Tuesday, May 30. The session is intended to teach parents how to keep their children safe from opioids and other drugs.

“Illicit opioids pose a significant risk to youth in our community,” said the health unit’s medical resident Dr. Piotr Oglaza in a press release. “There has never been a more important time to be discussing the risks of drug use with parents and caregivers.”

According to the same release, “illicit fentanyl has been found in a variety of both fake prescription pills, as well as hidden in other street drugs such as cocaine, crystal meth, heroin, and marijuana. Illicit fentanyl is known to be deadly in small amounts, making the risk of overdosing extremely high.”

Parents will learn about local risks, resources available to them and how to approach and reduce the rate of overdoses in young people.

The release said presentations would include an introduction to opioids and illicit fentanyl, an overview of naloxone, naloxone kits and opioid overdose (perspective from local police of what they’re seeing in our community and an overview of parental responsibility and liability when teens are partying in the home), how to talk to kids about substances and substance misuse; and community resources available to support teens and families in Hastings and Prince Edward Counties.

The session beings at 5:30 p.m. naloxone kits will be available at the session as well as training on how to use them.