General News

Relay in Bancroft has raised close to $100,000

June 1, 2017

By Jake Storey

Relay for Life is coming up next weekend and many  teams are ramping up their fundraising efforts.

There are 10 different teams in Bancroft. They’ve been trying everything from yard sales, to spaghetti dinners, bottle drives, bake sales, electronics drives and an online auction, in an attempt to raise money for the Canadian Cancer Society.

Bancroft area teams have seen huge success with Relay for Life. They’ve raised more than $90,000 in the last few years.

The event has seen significant growth in the 13 years since it started as a fundraiser limited to North Hastings High School where it raised under $20,000.

“We’re very atypical for a small town. We bring in as much money as most small cities. We’re like the poster child for Relay for Life,” said Audrey Mackey, co-chair of the local Relay for Life committee. “Last year we were recognized with a provincial award for our team’s fundaising.”

Mackey, along with fellow co-chair Flo VanderMeer, have been involved in Relay for Life in Bancroft since its inception. Now, they’re responsible for co-ordinating the event. Their team alone regularly brings in over $20,000.

“Whatever we can do to turn a buck, we’ll do it,” said VanderMeer.

“It all adds up in the end,” Mackey added.

While Bancroft’s efforts have seen success in the past, VanderMeer doesn’t see the event growing much further.

“People have their dedicated fundraiser that they support and we have lots of people in this area will to support the Canadian Cancer Society.”

There are only so many people in a small town such as Bancroft. Raising much more than they already have doesn’t seem likely.

Bancroft’s Relay for Life event is scheduled for June 9 at Millennium Park from 7 p.m. to 7 a.m.

We’ll have to wait until the end to see how it all adds up and if they can outpace the earnings of previous years.

         

facebooktwittergoogle_plusmail

Letters to the Editor

Headline News

New doctors for Bancroft

Keep your eye out for a new face this week — possibly in a lab coat.

More than $200,000 for Bancroft’s wastewater systems

"The $131,708 represents 50 per cent of the total project from the federal government. The province will provide a further 25 per cent and the town will contribute 25 per cent for a total project of $263,416. The project includes camera imaging of the sewer lines, smoke testing and line repairs," said Bancroft CAO Hazel Lambe.

Board visits, talks North Hastings school reviews

“We have not had any discussion what-so-ever about North Hastings,” said Hastings Prince Edward District School Board chair Lucille Kyle to Hastings Highlands council and its audience members on the board’s school accommodation reviews. “I’m telling you that from my heart so you know that it’s the truth. I grew up and raised children not always trusting the system. We have not had [that] conversation yet. When that happens you will and we will all be in it together.”

School board action trouble for thrift shop

Wollaston township council learned during the May 9 regular meeting that the Hastings and Prince Edward District School Board (HPEDSB) will not renew the lease for the “Little White School House” in Coe Hill, which for many years has been the home of the Coe Hill Community Thrift Shop

Bancroft presents budget to public, taxes to rise 2.11 per cent

A full house attended the town’s presentation Tuesday, May 16. The proposed tax rate has changed. Goals have been set to develop town growth and cut debt in half by the mid 2020s​. The town will not be rolling back water and wastewater rates in the near future.

Hydro rates will ‘skyrocket:’ MPP

The province has brought forward legislation for its promised​ hydro bill reduction​​, ​but other provincial party representatives aren’t lining up behind it.

Area navigates flood warnings

Bancroft and surrounding area residents were on edge as the region saw multiple rainstorms through the beginning of May.

Ontario investing in area hospitals

The province is investing more than $3 million in Quinte Health Care.

Council bans flying lanterns

Flying lanterns are no longer allowed in Hastings Highlands.

Man pleads guilty in child pornography case

A 28-year-old Cardiff man charged with possessing and making available child pornography has plead guilty.

Page Reader Press Enter to Read Page Content Out Loud Press Enter to Pause or Restart Reading Page Content Out Loud Press Enter to Stop Reading Page Content Out Loud Screen Reader Support