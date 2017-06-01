Relay in Bancroft has raised close to $100,000

June 1, 2017

By Jake Storey

Relay for Life is coming up next weekend and many teams are ramping up their fundraising efforts.

There are 10 different teams in Bancroft. They’ve been trying everything from yard sales, to spaghetti dinners, bottle drives, bake sales, electronics drives and an online auction, in an attempt to raise money for the Canadian Cancer Society.

Bancroft area teams have seen huge success with Relay for Life. They’ve raised more than $90,000 in the last few years.

The event has seen significant growth in the 13 years since it started as a fundraiser limited to North Hastings High School where it raised under $20,000.

“We’re very atypical for a small town. We bring in as much money as most small cities. We’re like the poster child for Relay for Life,” said Audrey Mackey, co-chair of the local Relay for Life committee. “Last year we were recognized with a provincial award for our team’s fundaising.”

Mackey, along with fellow co-chair Flo VanderMeer, have been involved in Relay for Life in Bancroft since its inception. Now, they’re responsible for co-ordinating the event. Their team alone regularly brings in over $20,000.

“Whatever we can do to turn a buck, we’ll do it,” said VanderMeer.

“It all adds up in the end,” Mackey added.

While Bancroft’s efforts have seen success in the past, VanderMeer doesn’t see the event growing much further.

“People have their dedicated fundraiser that they support and we have lots of people in this area will to support the Canadian Cancer Society.”

There are only so many people in a small town such as Bancroft. Raising much more than they already have doesn’t seem likely.

Bancroft’s Relay for Life event is scheduled for June 9 at Millennium Park from 7 p.m. to 7 a.m.

We’ll have to wait until the end to see how it all adds up and if they can outpace the earnings of previous years.