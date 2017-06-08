General News

Artists to support huge health care fundraiser

June 8, 2017

By Sarah Sobanski

The North Hastings Fund Development Committee has committed to raising more than $250,000 for the North Hastings Hospital this year — triple the committee’s average commitment of $80,000 per year.

“This year we have a made a substantial commitment to the North Hasting Hospital. Every year we commit to a different amount. It depends on what the needs of the hospital are at the time,” said committee chair Kim Bishop. “This year our commitment is quite substantial because of the minor renovation projects we have agreed to help fund.”

Renovation projects will take place in the triage and sterilization departments. Together they total around $210,000.

The North Hastings District Hospital Auxiliary donated $50,000 for triage renovations. The remaining funds for the renovations will be made up by the committee. The County of Hastings has donated $150,000 to the sterilization department essentially covering its total renovations.

Bishop added, “We’re [also] buying a stretcher for the ultrasound room. We’re putting [six] TVs in patient rooms — we’ve had a lot of demand for that. We’re buying a … locked drug cabinet for the trauma room. The importance for that is for the doctor and the nurse that are dealing with that patient in trauma [and] don’t have to leave the room to get medication. [They can get] life saving medication in the Omnicell cabinet.”

The projects add up quickly. The tab of one project can cost thousands of dollars. That’s why this year the committee is hosting events such as the June to September Great Art Lottery, bringing together area artists to support the hospital.

The lottery will feature an award-winning carving by Russ Clark, an original sketch of the Bancroft hospital by Bob Perkins and eight paintings by area names such as Arne Roosman and Anita Murphy. Each of the donated pieces will be shown off in a gallery hosted by the committee June 15 — then they’ll be locked away until winners are chosen in September.

“We have an incredible pool of local talent,” said project leader Dave Eakins. “Through this fundraiser the artists gain exposure, the hospital gains funds for much needed equipment and the 10 winners get a piece of art to be proud of.”

The goal of the event is to get people out to see the local talent and show support for the committee. Tickets for the lottery will be sold at the event but it’s not mandatory to buy one — they’ll be on sale until the fall. Each lottery entrant will have a one-in-25 chance to take home an exhibit piece. Some of the pieces have been valued at between $500 and $1,000.

The gallery viewing gets underway at 5:30 p.m. and runs until 7:30 p.m. It’s free to attend.

“The purpose of the free reception is to showcase the fantastic pieces of art that have been donated by local artists in support of our hospital,” said Bishop. She also noted it as a great opportunity to find out more about the committee’s efforts and to have a chance to get involved in volunteering.

More information of the lottery can be found at the QHC North Hastings Fund Development Facebook page or at its website at www.bancrofthospitalfunddevelopment.ca.

         

