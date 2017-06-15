General News

Time for healthier foods

June 15, 2017

By Sarah Sobanski

Hastings and Prince Edward county parents can’t find the time to get their kids healthier options, according to a report by the Healthy Kids Community Challenge.

The review suggests 60 per of parents surveyed in consultations said finding the time was a barrier in accessing healthier foods and beverages. The review was undertaken to identify priorities for the healthy kids program last fall.

Parents also cited cost, dietary restrictions, distance to grocers and picky eaters as barriers.

“Parents were asked if they experience any challenges that make it difficult for their family to consume healthier foods and/or beverages,” said local project manager for the challenge Emma Pillsworth, “Many of these challenges are environmental and societal factors that we can help families overcome by implementing the recommendations made in this report. It will take a community effort to help remove barriers and make it easier for children and their families to make healthier choices.”

More than 260 parents were surveyed along with 70 stakeholders. The program also held focus group discussions.

Parents recommended implementing more hydrations stations, increasing access to healthier choices at municipal facilities and increasing access to school and community gardens and food skills and cooking classes. Over 60 per cent of organizations surveyed suggested they already have on-site amenities supporting healthy eating and or drinking. These include kitchens, group meal spaces, healthy food dispensers, fountains and or gardens.

“The Healthy Kids Community Challenge community partners have already taken steps towards implementing recommendations made in the report,” said Pillsworth. “A knowledge sharing event was held on March 23, which gave community partners a chance to discuss recommendations and plan next steps, which will range from small organization changes such as having vegetables and fruits available at all events where food is served, to larger policy changes such as municipal food and beverage procurement policies.”

Organizations surveyed were more likely to encourage children to drink healthier than eat healthier. Close to 70 per cent suggested they have policies in place to encourage the consumption of healthier beverages while only 47 per cent have the same for healthier foods.

The report can be found on Hastings Prince Edward Public Health’s website here.

“We are very grateful to the many community members and community partners who participated in the consultation process,” Pillsworth said in a press release on the review. “Work is already underway to put a number of the recommendations into action within our community.”

         

facebooktwittergoogle_plusmail

Letters to the Editor

Headline News

Project to mark farms for first responders

The project would place 9-1-1 markers at entrances of hard-to-find properties such as hunting camps and easy-to-miss trails such as farm fields without identifying buildings. The co-ordinates of these signs would be entered into emergency service databases.

Bancroft watersheds at high risk

Bancroft sits on the border of two of the most threatened watersheds in the country. 

Bancroft on fence for $15 wage

Last week’s announcement that the provincial Liberal government will be increasing the minimum wage to $15 an hour by 2019 was met with mixed reaction in Bancroft.

OEB wants input on possible $141 increase

The Ontario Energy Board is looking for input on multiple rate-increase applications by Hydro One.

A glimpse into the future of a quarry in Bancroft

Early morning June 1 saw more than 20 community members pack up and bus out to Orillia to tour Fowler Construction’s Fleming Quarry.

New doctors for Bancroft

Keep your eye out for a new face this week — possibly in a lab coat.

More than $200,000 for Bancroft’s wastewater systems

"The $131,708 represents 50 per cent of the total project from the federal government. The province will provide a further 25 per cent and the town will contribute 25 per cent for a total project of $263,416. The project includes camera imaging of the sewer lines, smoke testing and line repairs," said Bancroft CAO Hazel Lambe.

Board visits, talks North Hastings school reviews

“We have not had any discussion what-so-ever about North Hastings,” said Hastings Prince Edward District School Board chair Lucille Kyle to Hastings Highlands council and its audience members on the board’s school accommodation reviews. “I’m telling you that from my heart so you know that it’s the truth. I grew up and raised children not always trusting the system. We have not had [that] conversation yet. When that happens you will and we will all be in it together.”

School board action trouble for thrift shop

Wollaston township council learned during the May 9 regular meeting that the Hastings and Prince Edward District School Board (HPEDSB) will not renew the lease for the “Little White School House” in Coe Hill, which for many years has been the home of the Coe Hill Community Thrift Shop

Bancroft presents budget to public, taxes to rise 2.11 per cent

A full house attended the town’s presentation Tuesday, May 16. The proposed tax rate has changed. Goals have been set to develop town growth and cut debt in half by the mid 2020s​. The town will not be rolling back water and wastewater rates in the near future.

Page Reader Press Enter to Read Page Content Out Loud Press Enter to Pause or Restart Reading Page Content Out Loud Press Enter to Stop Reading Page Content Out Loud Screen Reader Support