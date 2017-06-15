Energy Minister responds to article

June 15, 2017

To the Editor,

Regardless of the outcome of the OEB’s process, Hydro One customers will not see an increase to their bills. We’ve been clear that Ontarians will see a significant decrease in their overall bills this summer through Ontario’s Fair Hydro Plan.

Our Fair Hydro Plan provides immediate relief in the short-term by reducing electricity bills by 25 per cent on average for all Ontarians — up to 40 to 50 per cent if you’re a rural or low-income Hydro One customer. It then holds rates to inflation for the following four years, managing affordability in the medium-term. Our 2017 Long-Term Energy Plan will show Ontario families and businesses a snapshot of our future energy system, including supply, demand, and affordability, over the longer term.

We’ve also been extremely clear that Hydro One — like all utilities in Ontario — does not have the power to set its own distribution rates. It must submit an application with the Ontario Energy Board (OEB), an independent, quasi-judicial body with a mandate to protect Ontario energy consumers. The OEB does not approve all applications, and the Fair Hydro Plan will hold any increases to the rate of inflation for four years.

We also know that the PCs love to distract from the fact that they have absolutely no plan when it comes to managing electricity rates. In fact last week they voted against the Fair Hydro Plan, meaning he voted against reducing electricity bills by 25 per cent on average, and holding electricity rates to inflation – which is exactly what his letter seems to ask for. Nearly 100 days ago Patrick Brown said his energy plan was coming soon, but we are still waiting to hear how he would reduce electricity rates.

Energy Minister Glenn Thibeault