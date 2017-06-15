Don’t forget it’s Father’s Day

June 15, 2017

Dads are the hardest people to buy for.

You know it. I know it. A new study released by RetailMeNot.ca that suggests the top three Father’s Day gifts are cards, dinners or gift cards knows it.

Maybe that’s why we don’t generally spend as much on them — $50 less on Father’s Day gifts on average than on Mother’s Day gifts. Or maybe we just don’t pay close enough attention — seven out of 10 Canadians surveyed suggested dads don’t get as much attention on Father’s Day as moms do on Mother’s Day.

I’m going to go out on a limb and assume that the real problem stems from not being able to give Dad the new toy he asked for for Father’s Day:

“Hey Dad, what do you want for Father’s Day?” you’ll ask.

“A new F-150,” he’ll joke.

“But seriously, what do you want for Father’s Day?”

“A new set of golf clubs.”

“OK, Mom got flowers. Can we be reasonable?”

That’ll start Dad on how by the time a kid becomes a teenager it costs an average of $100,000 — some stat he picked up 100 years ago that you’re sure is higher now but aren’t going to nitpick about.

“Just call me wallet,” he’ll say.

This year my dad wants snifter glasses, which I had to Google.

At the end of the day they joke because anything is fine, anything is enough. Heaven forbid they admit it, but a nice day with their families is all they really want — in fact, 40 per cent of dads are likely to be upset if you forget Father’s Day. More than 80 per cent of men believe Mother’s Day “outshines” Father’s Day according to a Canadian News Wire release on the study.

So what can we do for Father’s Day this year to make it a little extra special?

A survey by Broil King suggests steak is “still Dad’s favourite.” Close to 75 per cent of those surveyed said Dad would go for steak even if there was chicken, ribs, lamb or seafood on the table — my dad would have all those things on the grill given the chance.

Put steaks on the list of possible gift ideas. Maybe a nice spice set to go with those steaks or a fun new apron.

If Dad’s not a carnivore, exploring the great outdoors is a good option — a day trip on the lake or on the trails. Family time is the best time, especially when Dad has an extra shot at teasing you mercilessly.

How about something he never takes the time to replace — socks or a customized wallet. What about new tech — an Android box or a Bluetooth speaker for the car.

As I suggest these things I’m constantly reminded that there are very traditional Dad-gifts out there and even more stereotypical material things dads “should” want.

Without being too sappy, just show your dad love on Father’s Day. It might not seem like he makes a big deal about it, but chances are he’ll love it if you go the extra mile. This Father’s Day let’s celebrate all the little things that dads do to make our lives memorable.

Happy Father’s Day.