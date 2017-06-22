Headline News

Wollaston gets a clean audit

June 22, 2017

By Jim Eadie 

Wollaston township council got some good news at their June 13 regular meeting from their annual financial audit. Joanna Park, partner in Collins Barrow Peterborough, told council they have received a clean auditor’s opinion, and they remain in a financially sound position. Park congratulated township staff for their excellent work, and cooperation during the audit. Details of the presentation are available on the township web site.

Acting township roads superintendent Jack Ingram addressed council advancing their request for a new grader. Council has been aware over the past several years of expensive repairs to the current grader which is near or at the end of its working life.

“This is the third used grader in the past 32 years,” said Ingram. “And there is lots of costs in there.”

“There has been considerable downtime this year and last year,” noted township clerk Jennifer Cohen.

“Usually at the wrong time too,” said Ingram.

Council was told that $160,000 had been spent in the lifetime of the old grader, and much more shortly just to maintain the safety of the unit. It presently requires front end work and new tires, and the condition of the transmission is up in the air.

Kirk McCaw, roads superintendent is on sick leave but also attended the meeting. “There is a big cost to downtime,” he said. “It is very expensive just to get a specialist through the door for repairs.”

Ingram told council that there is currently an unused trade show 2017 John Deere model 770G grader that fits their requirements available for purchase in the next few weeks in Peterborough. Ordering a new suitable grader otherwise would mean a delivery time of possibly the end of the year.

Ingram recommended purchasing the currently available grader for the cost of $319,925 plus taxes, to be financed internally by roads department reserves over 12 years.

After a lengthy discussion, council unanimously voted to approve Ingram’s recommendation.

During the clerk’s report, it was learned that the township community centre will not be available this summer during most of the month of August. The community centre was built in 1984 attached to the Coe Hill Public School using three grants obtained by the township totaling nearly $180,000, and $13,125 school board funding. A 20-year agreement between the school board and the municipality has since expired, but called for the need to obtain permits from the school board for the use of the community centre, which includes the gymnasium. The school board has maintained the structure, and paid the utilities and upkeep.

“The board has made it clear that they own the real estate,” said Blair.

On May 26, a correspondence to Wollaston Township stated: “The board has established a plan for the summer (July and August) regarding access to the school buildings by staff and the community to realize a cost savings, and to minimize access to facilities that are undergoing renovations/cleaning. Coe Hill Public School, including the Community Centre will not be available for use from Monday, July 31 to Friday, Aug. 25.”

This decision will have an impact on regular community events including Young Stewards Environmental Camp, and weekly community badminton club.

Council moved to establish a Communications Advisory Committee including three community volunteers. The committee appointed will be composed of Reeve Graham Blair, and community volunteers Lee Maidlow, Tere Stinchcomb, and Jane Johnson. More community members are invited to put their name forward if they are interested.

Council is currently also accepting volunteers for a new Economic Development Advisory Committee which will be established at the next regular council meeting.

         

facebooktwittergoogle_plusmail

Letters to the Editor

Headline News

Wollaston gets a clean audit

Wollaston township council got some good news at their June 13 regular meeting from their annual financial audit. Joanna Park, partner in Collins Barrow Peterborough, told council they have received a clean auditor’s opinion, and they remain in a financially sound position. Park congratulated township staff for their excellent work, and cooperation during the audit. Details of the presentation are available on the township web site.

Bancroft’s fiscal future

I am a taxpayer in Hastings Highlands and have developed several worksheets designed to inform me about our municipal taxes and fiscal operations. Most folks ask me, “Why on Earth would you bother?”

Seniors wary of BPL partnering

Members of Bancroft’s Seniors Club showed up at the June 13 meeting of council to express their disapproval with the idea of sharing Club 580 with Bancroft Public Library.

Project to mark farms for first responders

The project would place 9-1-1 markers at entrances of hard-to-find properties such as hunting camps and easy-to-miss trails such as farm fields without identifying buildings. The co-ordinates of these signs would be entered into emergency service databases.

Bancroft watersheds at high risk

Bancroft sits on the border of two of the most threatened watersheds in the country. 

Bancroft on fence for $15 wage

Last week’s announcement that the provincial Liberal government will be increasing the minimum wage to $15 an hour by 2019 was met with mixed reaction in Bancroft.

OEB wants input on possible $141 increase

The Ontario Energy Board is looking for input on multiple rate-increase applications by Hydro One.

A glimpse into the future of a quarry in Bancroft

Early morning June 1 saw more than 20 community members pack up and bus out to Orillia to tour Fowler Construction’s Fleming Quarry.

New doctors for Bancroft

Keep your eye out for a new face this week — possibly in a lab coat.

More than $200,000 for Bancroft’s wastewater systems

"The $131,708 represents 50 per cent of the total project from the federal government. The province will provide a further 25 per cent and the town will contribute 25 per cent for a total project of $263,416. The project includes camera imaging of the sewer lines, smoke testing and line repairs," said Bancroft CAO Hazel Lambe.

Page Reader Press Enter to Read Page Content Out Loud Press Enter to Pause or Restart Reading Page Content Out Loud Press Enter to Stop Reading Page Content Out Loud Screen Reader Support