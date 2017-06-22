Headline News

Bancroft’s fiscal future

June 22, 2017

To the Editor,

I read with interest and encouragement recent letters which highlight that folks in Bancroft are paying attention to the fiscal situation where they pay taxes and other fees.

I am a taxpayer in Hastings Highlands and have developed several worksheets designed to inform me about our municipal taxes and fiscal operations. Most folks ask me, “Why on Earth would you bother?”

They would rather have a root canal than understand how their council and staff make decisions about how to spend their tax dollars

Well in my view the folks in Bancroft get what they deserve by not paying attention over the past 15 years or so as to what was going on at council and with the town administration fiscally. And it’s not the fault of the provincial government leading the council astray as some have suggested. Municipal collaboration is a subject I have fervently supported in this paper,  but past practices make it clear that provincial governments of all stripes have been reluctant to force this issue.

Democracy is often messy but it works best when folks who pay the bills show an interest and get to have a say in how their taxes and user fees are spent. And that is never more available than at the municipal level in small rural communities.

Given the taxpayer neglect around Bancroft council decisions and administration in the past it won’t be easy going forward, but it will be a much more informed path.

A word of warning on the “growth” scenario as proposed by acting Mayor Paul Jenkins as a method of overcoming the fiscal challenges. I liken this to my saying, “I am not overweight, I am just six inches too short.”

It’s much easier to lose weight (jettison costs) than to grow six inches taller.

Does no one recall previous growth initiatives designed to primarily reward the consultants advising the town?

Bill Cheshire

Baptiste Lake

         

Letters to the Editor

Headline News

Wollaston gets a clean audit

Wollaston township council got some good news at their June 13 regular meeting from their annual financial audit. Joanna Park, partner in Collins Barrow Peterborough, told council they have received a clean auditor’s opinion, and they remain in a financially sound position. Park congratulated township staff for their excellent work, and cooperation during the audit. Details of the presentation are available on the township web site.

Seniors wary of BPL partnering

Members of Bancroft’s Seniors Club showed up at the June 13 meeting of council to express their disapproval with the idea of sharing Club 580 with Bancroft Public Library.

Project to mark farms for first responders

The project would place 9-1-1 markers at entrances of hard-to-find properties such as hunting camps and easy-to-miss trails such as farm fields without identifying buildings. The co-ordinates of these signs would be entered into emergency service databases.

Bancroft watersheds at high risk

Bancroft sits on the border of two of the most threatened watersheds in the country. 

Bancroft on fence for $15 wage

Last week’s announcement that the provincial Liberal government will be increasing the minimum wage to $15 an hour by 2019 was met with mixed reaction in Bancroft.

OEB wants input on possible $141 increase

The Ontario Energy Board is looking for input on multiple rate-increase applications by Hydro One.

A glimpse into the future of a quarry in Bancroft

Early morning June 1 saw more than 20 community members pack up and bus out to Orillia to tour Fowler Construction’s Fleming Quarry.

New doctors for Bancroft

Keep your eye out for a new face this week — possibly in a lab coat.

More than $200,000 for Bancroft’s wastewater systems

"The $131,708 represents 50 per cent of the total project from the federal government. The province will provide a further 25 per cent and the town will contribute 25 per cent for a total project of $263,416. The project includes camera imaging of the sewer lines, smoke testing and line repairs," said Bancroft CAO Hazel Lambe.

