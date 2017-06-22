Busy month planned for July

June 22, 2017

By Jody Didier

In 1976, Neil Sedaka released an album called Steppin Out. The third song, on side two, was Good Times, Good Music and Good Good Friends. It goes a little like this, “How did I ever do without good times, good music and good good friends”

That’s what July symbolizes for a lot of us and many local communities plan for festivals and events that make a perfect backdrop for the sort of get-togethers that create lasting memories.

July starts off with BCT’s Canada 150 Window Display Challenge. There’s $150 at stake, so plan a stroll through the town of Bancroft to see the great windows and don’t forget, there will be exhibitors, artisans and vendors, including the fabulous Bancroft Horticultural Society Canada Day plant sale, at Millennium Park.

While you’re there, check out Giver Down the York River at 3 p.m. A race of homemade boats from Millennium Park to Riverside Park. There are prizes for the fastest boat and the most patriotic. If you want to race, register in advance by calling BCT Heart of the Park at 613-332-9999.

At 4 p.m. there will be judging of Canada 150 themed fascinators — which are tiny, decorative hats — at the band shell. What’s fascinator, you might ask? They’re creative little hats, often worn on a hairband. Fascinating. You need to sign up ahead — or maybe that is sign up a head (pardon the pun) by calling 613-334-2807.

There will be music at the band shell, too. This year’s line up includes the Faraday Drumming Circle, Dave Byrski, The Salt Cellars, Low Shack, and Blues Boyler. Festivities culminate with a splendid fireworks display, at dusk.

On Monday, July 3, the Bancroft Legion is hosting a blood donor clinic from 1:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. and invite you to celebrate the sesquicentennial by giving the gift of life. On July 5, from 6:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. summer dart nights begin at the Bancroft Legion, this is an age of majority event and closed toed shoes are required. Mineral Capital Concerts start that night too, opening the season is the popular Reg Corey, at the band shell in Millennium Park.

The weekend of July 7, 8, 9 is the phenomenal Wheels, Water and Wings Festival. Co-ordinated by the BBIA, the festival is sponsored, in large, by Bancroft’s IDA Pharmacy and Boyer Chevrolet Buick GMC Bancroft. It kicks off on Friday July 7 at 6 p.m. with the annual classic car show that closes down the main street of Bancroft. Organized by the Bancroft Cruisers, those wanting to enter a car should talk to Dave or Gail Kinney at 613 332-2557. It’s free to spectators and lots of fun.

You’re sure to enjoy the free concert, featuring the rockin’ ’50s and ’60s band — Cruisin’ that starts at 8 p.m. and the Midway will be open all weekend. Midway tickets and wristbands ($35 for the day) can be purchased directly from the Homeniuk Rides box office, at the festival.

Tickets are on sale now, for Sean McCann who will be appearing Friday July 7 at 6:30 p.m. at the Village Playhouse and the Legion will have a refreshment patio open all that weekend, too! Watch for other events happening around and about the town. For instance, on July 8, Bancroft’s Canadian Tire is going to have a kid’s fun day from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.. Suited to those 12 and under, it’s a fundraiser for the JumpStart program.

On Saturday, July 8, you’re invited to watch the exciting Paddle the York Races or the Soap Box Derby on Flint- both events start at 11:30 a.m. Later, there’s an open mike at the HUB (the Old IGA Parking Lot) from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. — just bring your instrument or karaoke, magic or jokes, whatever talent you’d like to share! From 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. there will be a Rat Rod/Hot Rod show and shine, free to register on site and have a chance to win a prize! At 8 p.m. the fabulous band Trilogy takes the stage. It’s a free concert that features a wide range of music, from romance to funk and fun for all ages!

Of course, Sunday, July 9, is the annual Fly-In Breakfast at Bancroft Community Airport. Prices are excellent and where else can you watch as a variety of planes fly in and out, bringing people from both near and far? Breakfast is served from 8 a.m until noon.

Sunday’s Paddle Races starts at 9 a.m. and be sure you don’t miss the annual Motorcycle Show and Shine, back at the HUB, from noon until 4 p.m. — registration is free on site and there are chances to win prizes. Swiftkick, an amazing band with a wide range of blues and rock will play a free concert from 12:30 p.m. until 3:30 p.m.

July 15 is the Pig and Lamb Roast fundraiser for the North Hastings Community Fish Hatchery. It’s held at the Curling Club and tickets are available at Vance Motors. $30 per person, $70 for families with children aged 12 to 18, Children under 12 are free.

This is just a sampling of the fun to be had — in just the first couple of weeks of July. There are lots of other great things happening around the area — so be sure to spread the word. After all, it’s all about good times, good music and good good friends.