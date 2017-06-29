Church celebrates Saint Aileen Tennant

June 29, 2017

To the Editor,

I was introduced to Aileen Tennant posthumously upon my arrival back at St. Paul’s when I learned that the bank account for the Outreach Committee was called: “The Aileen Tennant Memorial Outreach Fund.” Monies raised through fundraisers and special monthly offerings was used to carry on the work for which Aileen was known: reaching out to provide for those in need, and supporting the work of others in service to this community.

Someone was asked, “What do you remember about Aileen?

“Rummage sales,” was the response.

“I first remember Aileen running rummage sales…The sales were held upstairs in the Christian Education Hall before it was renovated to accommodate the Playhouse. If you remember that room there was a stage at one end with a small room adjoining it. Aileen stored rummage in there from one sale to the next. She washed and mended clothes; she would cut up pants into squares and sewed them together to make tie-down quilts which she sold at a bargain. She did this all to help those in need.

“At Christmas, when churches and groups would do Christmas boxes, Aileen and her husband, Steward were in charge of the St. Paul’s list. They did the shopping to fill the boxes and delivered them to families in need.

“Aileen was a very caring person and was always looking for ways to help others.”

(My thanks to Joan Woodcox for sharing her memories of Aileen.)

Help us continue Aileen’s work by joining us on July 6 at 7 p.m. at St. Andrew’s United Church on The Old L’Amable Rd., for an evening of song with “Camaraderie,” and homemade Strawberry Shortcake. Admission is by donation.

Rev. Lynn Watson