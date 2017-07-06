Headline News

Province ‘overhauling’ school review process

July 6, 2017

By Sarah Sobanski

The province is putting a hold on school accommodations reviews in a bid to further support rural and northern education.

“What we understand from the Ministry of Education is that school boards have been asked not to begin any new accommodation review processes because the ministry plans to do a revision of the accommodation review guidelines,” explained director of education Mandy Sarvery-Whiteway. “Pending that revision, the Ministry of Education has asked school boards not to initiate any new accommodation review processes.”

According to a release by the province, it held a series of consultations over the spring in 10 rural boards including Hastings Prince Edwards District School Board. More than 1,100 people were involved.

“The engagement sessions were a direct result of the fact that there are many empty student spaces right across the entire province and we have aging infrastructure across the province,” said Savery-Whiteway. “There simply aren’t as many students to fill those spaces. The government had asked that school boards develop long-term capital accommodation plans to address that mainly because you want to make sure that your resources are going to supporting students in the classroom and not maintaining empty space.”

Feedback from the consultations lead to the development of a series of steps to support rural and northern education.

“In northern and rural areas there’s a need to support schools and programming or students,” said Savery-Whiteway.

“I think that’s the key thing when we look at the programs in our northern schools,” said board chair Lucille Kyle.

These include overhauling the process that school boards use to review schools for potential closure, providing a new Rural and Northern Education Fund for this September to further learning, providing increased funding for co-operation between school boards and continuing investments in broadband speed, special education supports and experiential learning.

“The ministry has said that they will engage in some consultations with stakeholders starting in the fall of 2017,” said Savery-Whiteway.

The release stated an additional $20 million is being invested to support school boards in addressing local needs in rural and northern communities this September.

Savery-Whiteway noted that the board had planned to update its long-term capital and accommodation plan each year. “The intention with that plan was always to update it annually. We would update it with new data and enrollment projections to make sure that it is current so that when we understand what the new revisions or implications of that are we’ll be able to activate our plans and meet the guidelines.”

The plan features local area schools. Accommodation reviews for the board’s Centre Hastings schools lead to two school closures this year.

         

facebooktwittergoogle_plusmail

Letters to the Editor

Headline News

OCWA out, town searches for new provider

The arduous process of selecting a provider to look after the water and wastewater services in Bancroft for the next five years is moving forward.

Head of area water treatment business fined

On June 7, 2017 Danny Shamon of Guelph pleaded guilty to and was convicted of one count of failing, as an officer or director of a corporation, to prevent the corporation from committing an unfair practice contrary to the Consumer Protection Act, 2002.

Province ‘overhauling’ school review process

The province is putting a hold on school accommodations reviews in a bid to further support rural and northern education.

Bancroft hears auditor’s report

Joanna Park and Dwayne Potter of Collins Barrow Chartered Accountants presented council with the auditor’s report for 2016 during their meeting on June 27. Though the report revealed the town’s finances are still not in the best of shape, it also provided a glimmer of hope, showing that they are trending towards improvement.

Former mayor appeals to OMB

The Ontario Municipal Board is reviewing Hastings Highlands council’s at-large voting decision.

HPESB releases next school year budget

Hastings Prince Edward District School Board has approved its operating budget at almost $200 million and its capital budget at around $23.5 million.

Reeve’s charges quashed

Charges against Wollaston Reeve Graham Blair were quickly quashed in Bancroft’s Ontario Court of Justice just before the matter was to go to trial on June 20.

Wollaston gets a clean audit

Wollaston township council got some good news at their June 13 regular meeting from their annual financial audit. Joanna Park, partner in Collins Barrow Peterborough, told council they have received a clean auditor’s opinion, and they remain in a financially sound position. Park congratulated township staff for their excellent work, and cooperation during the audit. Details of the presentation are available on the township web site.

Seniors wary of BPL partnering

Members of Bancroft’s Seniors Club showed up at the June 13 meeting of council to express their disapproval with the idea of sharing Club 580 with Bancroft Public Library.

Project to mark farms for first responders

The project would place 9-1-1 markers at entrances of hard-to-find properties such as hunting camps and easy-to-miss trails such as farm fields without identifying buildings. The co-ordinates of these signs would be entered into emergency service databases.

Page Reader Press Enter to Read Page Content Out Loud Press Enter to Pause or Restart Reading Page Content Out Loud Press Enter to Stop Reading Page Content Out Loud Screen Reader Support