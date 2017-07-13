Headline News

New date for reeve’s appeal

July 13, 2017

By Jim Eadie

Wollaston Township Reeve Graham Blair has been given a new date to have his appeal heard of a recent conviction for impaired driving in Bancroft Court of Justice on March 14. His lawyer is framing the appeal on several grounds related to legal errors alleged to have been made by the trial judge during the trial.

Leo Adler, Blair’s lawyer, was unable to attend court on July 5 due to the death of his mother, and the appeal was set over until Sept. 27 in Belleville Superior Court of Justice to be heard.

On June 20 in a separate case, other impaired driving charges against Blair were quashed by presiding judge as they had not been laid properly in the first place.

         

Letters to the Editor

Headline News

Hastings Highlands council wants development promises

Hastings Highlands councillors are butting heads with county representatives over economic development funding.

Mayor remembers councillor

People in Maynooth and area, in fact all of Hastings Highlands and the North Hastings areas were deeply saddened this past week, upon hearing of the sudden death of Bert Cannon of Maple Leaf. Bert was born in Maynooth, the son of Sam and Ethel Cannon, one of ten children, raised right in the hamlet where some remained their whole lives.

OCWA out, town searches for new provider

The arduous process of selecting a provider to look after the water and wastewater services in Bancroft for the next five years is moving forward.

Head of area water treatment business fined

On June 7, 2017 Danny Shamon of Guelph pleaded guilty to and was convicted of one count of failing, as an officer or director of a corporation, to prevent the corporation from committing an unfair practice contrary to the Consumer Protection Act, 2002.

Province ‘overhauling’ school review process

The province is putting a hold on school accommodations reviews in a bid to further support rural and northern education.

Bancroft hears auditor’s report

Joanna Park and Dwayne Potter of Collins Barrow Chartered Accountants presented council with the auditor’s report for 2016 during their meeting on June 27. Though the report revealed the town’s finances are still not in the best of shape, it also provided a glimmer of hope, showing that they are trending towards improvement.

Former mayor appeals to OMB

The Ontario Municipal Board is reviewing Hastings Highlands council’s at-large voting decision.

HPESB releases next school year budget

Hastings Prince Edward District School Board has approved its operating budget at almost $200 million and its capital budget at around $23.5 million.

Reeve’s charges quashed

Charges against Wollaston Reeve Graham Blair were quickly quashed in Bancroft’s Ontario Court of Justice just before the matter was to go to trial on June 20.

