New date for reeve’s appeal

Wollaston Township Reeve Graham Blair has been given a new date to have his appeal heard of a recent conviction for impaired driving in Bancroft Court of Justice on March 14.

Hastings Highlands councillors are butting heads with county representatives over economic development funding.

People in Maynooth and area, in fact all of Hastings Highlands and the North Hastings areas were deeply saddened this past week, upon hearing of the sudden death of Bert Cannon of Maple Leaf. Bert was born in Maynooth, the son of Sam and Ethel Cannon, one of ten children, raised right in the hamlet where some remained their whole lives.

The arduous process of selecting a provider to look after the water and wastewater services in Bancroft for the next five years is moving forward.

On June 7, 2017 Danny Shamon of Guelph pleaded guilty to and was convicted of one count of failing, as an officer or director of a corporation, to prevent the corporation from committing an unfair practice contrary to the Consumer Protection Act, 2002.

The province is putting a hold on school accommodations reviews in a bid to further support rural and northern education.

Joanna Park and Dwayne Potter of Collins Barrow Chartered Accountants presented council with the auditor’s report for 2016 during their meeting on June 27. Though the report revealed the town’s finances are still not in the best of shape, it also provided a glimmer of hope, showing that they are trending towards improvement.

The Ontario Municipal Board is reviewing Hastings Highlands council’s at-large voting decision.

Hastings Prince Edward District School Board has approved its operating budget at almost $200 million and its capital budget at around $23.5 million.

Charges against Wollaston Reeve Graham Blair were quickly quashed in Bancroft’s Ontario Court of Justice just before the matter was to go to trial on June 20.