New date for reeve’s appeal

July 13, 2017
By Jim Eadie
Wollaston Township Reeve Graham Blair has been given a new date to have his appeal heard of a recent conviction for impaired driving in Bancroft Court of Justice on March 14. His lawyer is framing the appeal on several grounds related to legal errors alleged to have been made by the trial judge during the trial.
Leo Adler, Blair’s lawyer, was unable to attend court on July 5 due to the death of his mother, and the appeal was set over until Sept. 27 in Belleville Superior Court of Justice to be heard.
On June 20 in a separate case, other impaired driving charges against Blair were quashed by presiding judge as they had not been laid properly in the first place.