Mayor remembers councillor

July 12, 2017

Hastings Highlands Councillor Bert Cannon. / SUBMITTED

People in Maynooth and area, in fact all of Hastings Highlands and the North Hastings areas were deeply saddened this past week, upon hearing of the sudden death of Bert Cannon of Maple Leaf. Bert was born in Maynooth, the son of Sam and Ethel Cannon, one of ten children, raised right in the hamlet where some remained their whole lives.

At the time of Bert’s passing, he was a dedicated, well-liked, caring Councillor for the Municipality of Hastings Highlands. Bert loved this area, he loved the people and he was so committed to keeping it a place where people could have a good life, raise a family without fear of violence and he prided himself on his concern for others and helping them.

Bert had worked at one time for the Bicroft Mines, Faraday and then had to begin to work away for many years at mines in the north, finishing his career as a hoistman I believe at Detour Lake mines. He was so very glad to be able to come home full time once again.

I knew Bert and Lorraine well as we have been friends for so many years. Lorraine had worked as Deputy Clerk for over twenty years with my husband Donald, the Clerk in the municipality of Bangor, Wicklow & McClure and then she continued on there after amalgamation as Hastings Highlands. Our families were started fairly close together and our children good friends growing up. Brent and Pam were just like their dad, happy and loving caring kids, and later providing Bert and Lorraine with their four grandchildren. Bert loved his community, but his family was his passion, his love of his Church family and God made this kind, loving man a wonderful friend to all, and he would never look away from a family in need or someone to help. His life was one of kindness and caring.

Bert had many friends who along with he and his brothers were avid fishermen and hunters, he loved the outdoors, cutting wood and teaching his grandchildren to love it as well. That part of Bert will leave a huge hole in the lives of his four grandchildren as “Poppa” enjoyed so much teaching them, spending time with them, going to the camp.

Bert and Lorraine loved their church family. Bert laboured long and hard one summer, as did Lorraine when they decided to build a beautiful little mini grotto of local stone, which stands just outside the front doors of St. Ignatius Church, a touch of lasting legacy. Our community has lost a wonderful, Christian family man, friend, neighbour, and devoted Councillor who had the biggest, caring heart and he will leave a huge hole our whole community. Rest in Peace Bert, you gave your best, and will remain loved and missed.

– By Mayor Vivian Bloom