General News

Skills park opening in Coe Hill

July 13, 2017

By Jim Eadie

A new bicycle skills park is soon opening in the hamlet of Coe Hill beside the municipal pavilion. The primary mover and shaker behind the project is Dave Naulls, an ardent and skilled trail bicycle rider.

“These parks are becoming more and more popular,” said Naulls. “This will be the first one in North Hastings. The park will be open any time for the public to use for free, but please read all of the signs.”

There are 12 features within the park with varying skill levels from beginner to advanced, and each feature is clearly marked with the level of difficulty. The beginner features aid in the development of focus and balance, and include such things as two by eight, or two by six lumber on the ground.

“Once you are confident riding on the boards at ground level, then it is not difficult to ride on boards above the ground,” said Naulls.

The intermediate level features are more about getting over things, and a narrower path.  “A two by four is really skinny,” said Naulls. “Logs are set up in another feature so that you have to hop your bike over them.”

Advanced section of the park features a 16-by-16-foot training square elevated several feet off the ground.

“Speed is not encouraged. In fact, this park is designed that way,” said Naulls. “Kids of all ages will be out to play … you will see kids who come here riding and riding and riding. Trail bike riders will come out from the cottages and surrounding municipalities. This one is pretty entry level, but there is nothing else like it in North Hastings.”

The park is constructed and signed with safety in mind. Jeff Jackson, author and teacher (Algonquin College) has acted as a consultant to the project, and has visited the site.

“He says that we are in the top 20 per cent of skill parks in terms of safety because of our low-risk features,” said Naulls.

The grand opening for the park is Saturday, July 15, at 1 p.m. “We just hope that people will come out and ride … bring your bike and your helmet,” said Naulls.

He thanks the municipality for their support, as well as numerous volunteers who have helped him, and businesses that donated materials.

         

facebooktwittergoogle_plusmail

Letters to the Editor

Headline News

New date for reeve’s appeal

Wollaston Township Reeve Graham Blair has been given a new date to have his appeal heard of a recent conviction for impaired driving in Bancroft Court of Justice on March 14.

Hastings Highlands council wants development promises

Hastings Highlands councillors are butting heads with county representatives over economic development funding.

Mayor remembers councillor

People in Maynooth and area, in fact all of Hastings Highlands and the North Hastings areas were deeply saddened this past week, upon hearing of the sudden death of Bert Cannon of Maple Leaf. Bert was born in Maynooth, the son of Sam and Ethel Cannon, one of ten children, raised right in the hamlet where some remained their whole lives.

OCWA out, town searches for new provider

The arduous process of selecting a provider to look after the water and wastewater services in Bancroft for the next five years is moving forward.

Head of area water treatment business fined

On June 7, 2017 Danny Shamon of Guelph pleaded guilty to and was convicted of one count of failing, as an officer or director of a corporation, to prevent the corporation from committing an unfair practice contrary to the Consumer Protection Act, 2002.

Province ‘overhauling’ school review process

The province is putting a hold on school accommodations reviews in a bid to further support rural and northern education.

Bancroft hears auditor’s report

Joanna Park and Dwayne Potter of Collins Barrow Chartered Accountants presented council with the auditor’s report for 2016 during their meeting on June 27. Though the report revealed the town’s finances are still not in the best of shape, it also provided a glimmer of hope, showing that they are trending towards improvement.

Former mayor appeals to OMB

The Ontario Municipal Board is reviewing Hastings Highlands council’s at-large voting decision.

HPESB releases next school year budget

Hastings Prince Edward District School Board has approved its operating budget at almost $200 million and its capital budget at around $23.5 million.

Reeve’s charges quashed

Charges against Wollaston Reeve Graham Blair were quickly quashed in Bancroft’s Ontario Court of Justice just before the matter was to go to trial on June 20.

Page Reader Press Enter to Read Page Content Out Loud Press Enter to Pause or Restart Reading Page Content Out Loud Press Enter to Stop Reading Page Content Out Loud Screen Reader Support