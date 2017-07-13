Skills park opening in Coe Hill

July 13, 2017

By Jim Eadie

A new bicycle skills park is soon opening in the hamlet of Coe Hill beside the municipal pavilion. The primary mover and shaker behind the project is Dave Naulls, an ardent and skilled trail bicycle rider.

“These parks are becoming more and more popular,” said Naulls. “This will be the first one in North Hastings. The park will be open any time for the public to use for free, but please read all of the signs.”

There are 12 features within the park with varying skill levels from beginner to advanced, and each feature is clearly marked with the level of difficulty. The beginner features aid in the development of focus and balance, and include such things as two by eight, or two by six lumber on the ground.

“Once you are confident riding on the boards at ground level, then it is not difficult to ride on boards above the ground,” said Naulls.

The intermediate level features are more about getting over things, and a narrower path. “A two by four is really skinny,” said Naulls. “Logs are set up in another feature so that you have to hop your bike over them.”

Advanced section of the park features a 16-by-16-foot training square elevated several feet off the ground.

“Speed is not encouraged. In fact, this park is designed that way,” said Naulls. “Kids of all ages will be out to play … you will see kids who come here riding and riding and riding. Trail bike riders will come out from the cottages and surrounding municipalities. This one is pretty entry level, but there is nothing else like it in North Hastings.”

The park is constructed and signed with safety in mind. Jeff Jackson, author and teacher (Algonquin College) has acted as a consultant to the project, and has visited the site.

“He says that we are in the top 20 per cent of skill parks in terms of safety because of our low-risk features,” said Naulls.

The grand opening for the park is Saturday, July 15, at 1 p.m. “We just hope that people will come out and ride … bring your bike and your helmet,” said Naulls.

He thanks the municipality for their support, as well as numerous volunteers who have helped him, and businesses that donated materials.