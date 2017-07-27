Art and craft show returning

To the Editor,

Once again the August long weekend is fast approaching, and the Bancroft Art and Craft Guild will host the annual Bancroft Summer Art and Craft Show, a tradition since the late ’70s. The guild is a member of the Algonquin Arts Council, and every year we arrange this event in conjunction with the Rockhound Gemboree on the long weekend. This year again, it is being held in Millennium Park and the Club 580 on the Saturday and Sunday Aug. 5 and 6. There will be 50 exhibitors this year, and we have quite an array of talented artists and craftspersons, local, regional, and from other areas of Ontario whose displays will be full of their proudly Canadian handmade/handpainted/handcrafted wares. The wonderful thing about attending this show is the opportunity to talk to all the exhibitors about their work, and all they put into each and every piece on display. And believe me, we love to discuss our works of art and products with everyone and let them learn how much goes into making each piece we offer for sale. It is a great opportunity to buy something made in Canada, which is getting harder and harder to do these days in this global economy.

There is also great food available right in the park, and there will also be lots of live music both days, provided by Mineral Capital Concerts to add to the festivities. So, if you love to support, encourage and buy local, make sure you take some time to come enjoy the beautiful Bancroft area, and come to Millennium Park and enjoy the live music, the great food and the wonderful displays of our creative, talented participants. We look forward to meeting you, see you there—mark it on your calendar!

Bonnie Hobbs

Secretary and treasurer for the BACG