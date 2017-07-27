Annie (and all the other ladies) get your guns

July 27, 2017

Amanda-Lynn Mayhew prepares her bow. She’s ready to hit the range with Bancroft and surrounding huntresses Sunday, Aug. 20. / SUBMITTED

By Steve Galea

Women who want to learn about pistols, rifles, shotguns and bows will have a fine opportunity to do so on Aug. 20, when Amanda-Lynn Mayhew brings her Women of the Outdoors Range Day to the Bancroft District Fish and Game Protective Association.

Mayhew, who is well-known in the outdoors industry as a speaker, educator, writer and radio and television personality, will provide those attending with a comprehensive introduction to firearms and bows. The course she and her staff teach includes gun and bow safety, using and recognizing various types of firearms and bows as well as shooting time on the range.

She says participants will be able to shoot the 12 and 20 gauge shotguns, .22 rimfire rifles and .243 Winchester centrefire high power rifles provided. There will also be an archery component where participants will learn the fundamentals of shooting various bows.

Mayhew has been conducting these courses since 2011 and feels very comfortable and privileged to pass along her knowledge and enthusiasm to other women. She exudes a positive attitude and plenty of enthusiasm when discussing the course.

“I love seeing the look on the girls’ faces as they experience learning to shoot,” she said. “They generally walk away feeling empowered and confident.”

She says that this is an opportunity many women do not normally get at home – and says she has had women of all ages participate.

“They get to try these activities in a no pressure setting, meet incredible like-minded people, and become comfortable with something that most are originally intimidated by,” she said.

Mayhew says she was born and raised in the outdoors and was well known as “a gun girl” when she worked behind the counter at a firearms store in southwestern Ontario for three years. She has also been involved in instructing and shooting for several years and has been a member of several gun clubs in Ontario.

The event starts at 8 a.m. and continues until 1 p.m., rain or shine. The cost is $60 per person and lunch is provided. Mayhew says all firearms, ammunition and bows are provided. She adds that participants do not need licences, but should bring ear and eye protection (though a limited supply will be available on site) as well as appropriate clothing for the range and weather conditions. She also asks those who are interested to register in advance of the Aug. 1 cutoff day by emailing amandalynnmayhew@hotmail.com. Questions regarding the course can also be emailed to that address. The first 30 women to register will be invited to participate. Payment is by Interac transfer.