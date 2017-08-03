Elvis delights hundreds of fans at NHCC concert

August 3, 2017

Elvis serenades Hospice co-ordinator Heather Brough near the end of the night. The audience went wild when Brough was called to the stage for this surprise recognition. / SUBMITTED BARBARA SHAW

Elvis has left the building and fans who spent more than three hours with Rob Kingsley, the world-famous Elvis impersonator, feel like they spent the night with the real King.

Hundreds of fans arrived at the NHCC on Saturday evening ready for a great night. There were food tents, the Blazin’ Dogs mobile sausage station, the Shriners made popcorn and no one was left thirsty thanks to multiple bars.

When Elvis took to the stage, ready to re-create the time line of classic hits he’s known for, the audience went wild. Elvis, with his back-up musicians and vocalists, really wowed the crowds that were seated in chairs on the arena floor and in the bleachers.

Organized as a fundraiser for both the NHCC and Hospice House, the concert was the biggest Bancroft has ever seen. In addition to the world class musicians from the U.K., a stage, sound gear and lighting had to be brought in from Peterborough for the one-night event.

Hospice volunteers worked for two days with arena manager Ron Richard on the arena set-up and they were back bright and early on Sunday morning to cart away hundreds of chairs, tables, tents, barbecues and freezers. The hard work was worth it, said one volunteer, when the crowds were singing along with Elvis and the whole arena was filled with joy.

A tender moment was enjoyed by all towards the end of the second set when Hospice co-ordinator Heather Brough was called to the stage by Elvis for a special recognition. The arena erupted with applause for Brough as she was treated to a special serenade of the hit, My Way.

The NHCC continues to see use this week as Gemboree set-up begins Monday morning and the Hospice crew return to their usual business of providing support services for those facing the end of life in North Hastings. And after working on such a huge production, the Hospice team is looking forward to a more intimate event on Friday night, back at the Village Playhouse, as they host a live theatre event that tells the story of Mennonite conscientious objectors in Canada. The play, Yellow Bellies, uses live music and treasures from the archives to tell this interesting tale.

Submitted by Barbara Shaw