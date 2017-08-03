General News

Elvis delights hundreds of fans at NHCC concert

August 3, 2017

Elvis serenades Hospice co-ordinator Heather Brough near the end of the night. The audience went wild when Brough was called to the stage for this surprise recognition. / SUBMITTED BARBARA SHAW

Elvis has left the building and fans who spent more than three hours with Rob Kingsley, the world-famous Elvis impersonator, feel like they spent the night with the real King.

Hundreds of fans arrived at the NHCC on Saturday evening ready for a great night. There were food tents, the Blazin’ Dogs mobile sausage station, the Shriners made popcorn and no one was left thirsty thanks to multiple bars.

When Elvis took to the stage, ready to re-create the time line of classic hits he’s known for, the audience went wild. Elvis, with his back-up musicians and vocalists, really wowed the crowds that were seated in chairs on the arena floor and in the bleachers.

Organized as a fundraiser for both the NHCC and Hospice House, the concert was the biggest Bancroft has ever seen. In addition to the world class musicians from the U.K., a stage, sound gear and lighting had to be brought in from Peterborough for the one-night event.

Hospice volunteers worked for two days with arena manager Ron Richard on the arena set-up and they were back bright and early on Sunday morning to cart away hundreds of chairs, tables, tents, barbecues and freezers. The hard work was worth it, said one volunteer, when the crowds were singing along with Elvis and the whole arena was filled with joy.

A tender moment was enjoyed by all towards the end of the second set when Hospice co-ordinator Heather Brough was called to the stage by Elvis for a special recognition. The arena erupted with applause for Brough as she was treated to a special serenade of the hit, My Way.

The NHCC continues to see use this week as Gemboree set-up begins Monday morning and the Hospice crew return to their usual business of providing support services for those facing the end of life in North Hastings. And after working on such a huge production, the Hospice team is looking forward to a more intimate event on Friday night, back at the Village Playhouse, as they host a live theatre event that tells the story of Mennonite conscientious objectors in Canada. The play, Yellow Bellies, uses live music and treasures from the archives to tell this interesting tale. 

Submitted by Barbara Shaw

         

facebooktwittergoogle_plusmail

Letters to the Editor

Headline News

Man pleads guilty to sexual assault

A Bancroft man charged in January 2017 with sex related offences by Bancroft OPP pleaded guilty in the Ontario Court of Justice in Belleville July 21.

Councils’ recording ban questioned

Councils that ban recording devices from their meetings are hindering the public’s right to information, a freedom of expression advocate says. Bancroft, Wollaston and Highlands East councils follow procedures that give them the power to deny a third party from electronically keeping record of public meetings. Third parties are not allowed to record meetings at all unless permission is sought and then granted in a resolution of council.

Wollaston museum receives special donation

There is nothing Aspley’s Todd and Kelly Young like better than a good yard sale. Several years ago, the couple stopped at a yard sale near Big Cedar where someone was clearing out a house and some sheds. A dumpster stood nearby to take away anything that did not sell. Rummaging through a steamer trunk in a back shed, they came across a gigantic Union Jack flag.

Local hospital installing new generator

The province is helping Quinte Health Care’s Bancroft hospital replace its emergency generator.

Bancroft consolidates roads capital to Detlor

Bancroft council is refocusing its 2017 roads budget.

Community debates LED sign

Some Maynooth business owners want Hastings Highlands council to turn off its LED promotions sign at night.

Beaver dam monitoring landowners’ responsibility

Damages caused by bursting beaver dams could fall to you. That’s according to the province, but it’s up for some debate between local works managers, the Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry, and the Ministry of Transportation.

Algonquins elect representatives

After a long campaign, members from the Algonquin Nation recently elected nine Algonquin Negotiation Representatives (ANRs) to represent their communities’ interests during treaty negotiations between the Algonquins of Ontario and the governments of Canada and Ontario.

New date for reeve’s appeal

Wollaston Township Reeve Graham Blair has been given a new date to have his appeal heard of a recent conviction for impaired driving in Bancroft Court of Justice on March 14.

Hastings Highlands council wants development promises

Hastings Highlands councillors are butting heads with county representatives over economic development funding.

Page Reader Press Enter to Read Page Content Out Loud Press Enter to Pause or Restart Reading Page Content Out Loud Press Enter to Stop Reading Page Content Out Loud Screen Reader Support